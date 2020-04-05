Doctor’s empowering COVID information — “you don’t have to be scared”

A New York City doctor made a video in which he starts out choked up, saying he’s not scared for the first time in a long time. It is one of the most helpful videos I have heard in a long time.

He calmly tells us how to treat it, cure it, prevent it, and ignore the media.

The doctor says you get the illness from long, sustained contact with someone who has it (30 minutes to an hour). People get it from touching someone who has the disease and then touching one’s face.

Always know where your hands are and carry Purell. Don’t touch your face. Stay 6 feet away from people.

Don’t be scared of the outside world or your neighbor. It’s empowering to know you can protect yourself.

Vulnerable populations are in danger as reported.

You have to listen to it though.

Watch:

🚨EVERY AMERICAN, WATCH THIS￼ 🚨 NYC Doctor who exclusively treats COVID-19 patients says, “You don’t have to be scared.” He expertly explains COVID: – How you get it

– How you treat it

– How you cure it

– How you prevent it Turn off the media & listen to a frontline Doctor: pic.twitter.com/qWPFC96fy2 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) April 5, 2020