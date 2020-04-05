Queen Elizabeth’s speech to the nation, “We will meet again”

Queen Elizabeth addressed her nation for only the fifth time in her reign. She thanked the frontline workers and told them they will succeed.

Her Majesty evoked memories of Britain’s Blitz spirit as she likened the pain of the coronavirus lockdown to wartime separation, but promised the nation, “We will meet again.”

“We will be with our families again. We will meet again,” she said.

In case you missed the #QueensSpeech, here’s the full version 👇 Her Majesty evoked memories of Britain’s Blitz spirit as she likened the pain of the coronavirus lockdown to wartime separation, but promised the nation: “We will meet again.” Read more: https://t.co/4WO76e4zbh pic.twitter.com/zyHCR28mp8 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 5, 2020

This follows the bad news that Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to the hospital after suffering from coronavirus for ten days.