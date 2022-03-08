Documentation On Those Bio Labs in Ukraine

Russian President Putin had a list of complaints as to why he felt he had to invade Ukraine. One of the complaints concerned the biological laboratories funded in part by the United States.

Kyle Becker published one of the documents Russian officials might have reported as evidence of a bioweapons lab in Ukraine on the Russian border. Actually, the documents appear to have been public and published on the embassy website. They do not prove the laboratories were bioweapons labs. Perhaps they have more documentation.

The documents include the locations of the Ukrainian laboratories and the Department of Defense’s listing as a “donor” to the program with the amounts they donated.

EIDSS was introduced in several locations in Ukraine in 2011.

“The Electronic Integrated Disease Surveillance System (EIDSS) is a software system which is designed to strengthen monitoring and prevention of human and animal diseases within the One Health concept, and facilitate compliance of International Health Regulations (IHR) 2005,” the embassy document states.

The U.S. funded their work with millions of dollars.

This complaint from the Russian Federation follows a pandemic that was most likely released accidentally from a lab in Wuhan, one that the US helped fund. We’re not suggesting the US was planning to unleash deadly pathogens, but they do seem like they’re poking the bear.

These labs don’t appear to be secret. The documents were all over the embassy website, but are now removed.

We already reported the comments from the Russians here.

THE DOCUMENTS

Ukraine Embassy Documents o… by Kyle Becker

THE REPORTS AT THE TIME

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine and the Department of Defense of the United States of America entered into an agreement in 2005, under U.S. President George W. Bush was in office, to “stem the threat of bio-terrorism by placing safeguards on deadly pathogens dating from a Soviet-era biological weapons program,” according to the Chicago Tribune.

The Kyiv Post reported:

According to the SBU, in 2005 the Ministry of Health of Ukraine and the U.S. Department of Defense signed a framework agreement to prevent the spread of technologies, pathogens, and knowledge that can be used in the development of biological weapons. As part of this Agreement, a number of state laboratories located in Odesa, Kharkiv, Lviv, Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk regions were modernized (repair work was carried out, equipment was updated, supplies were purchased, etc.).

“We emphasize that these laboratories are financed from the state budget, are subordinate to the Ministry of Health and the state service on food safety and consumer protection,” the SBU said.

That’s all we know.

