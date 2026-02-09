Does Bad Bunny Sound Like a Sick Rottweiler Without Auto-Tune?

The new singers are using Auto-Tune, which can change a voice from bad to good. Bad Bunny extensively uses Auto-Tune as a stylistic tool in his music. It’s not to correct pitches, according to him. It’s allegedly to shape his signature sound in trap and reggaeton.

A leaked clip (below) is allegedly him without Auto-Tune. Allegedly, it has been confirmed to be AI-generated.

I was almost ready to believe it because we live in a fake world where everything is fake, and we have the tools to make it seem real. Just the same, this is why I listen to the Dead and Led Zeppelin.

Bad Bunny came from nowhere, and we are told he is one of the leading singers in the world. He is manufactured, and his voice just isn’t that great. If someone reliable told me the globalists created him to bring the US more into Hispanic culture, rather than our own, I’d believe it, since they don’t like us the way we are. Other artists use Auto-Tune to varying degrees, including Taylor Swift.

The allegedly leaked clip in full:

However, he can sing badly.

This next compilation of clips appears real, and he still sucks until the end.