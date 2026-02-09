Women & Minorities Are Less Than 10% of Pilots But Factor in 4 of 10 Crashes

Airlines subordinated safety to diversity quotas for years. Now, we are paying the price, perhaps with our lives. According to Daniel Huff at the New York Post, he analyzed every US commercial flight crash with onboard fatalities attributed to pilot error since 2000: women and minorities represent less than 10% of pilots, yet were factors in four out of eight crashes (50%).

That certainly is cause for alarm.

He doesn’t attribute it to gender or race. Mr. Huff said that pressure for affirmative action often leads airlines to lower their standards to meet quotas. Mr. Huff has a suggestion.

The author writes:

President Donald Trump rightly recognized this danger: Early on, he ordered the Federal Aviation Administration and Department of Transportation to rescind all DEI initiatives and return to merit-based hiring and promotions. However, the FAA can and must do more.

Federal law makes it illegal to run an airline “without an air carrier operating certificate.”

These certificates must “contain terms necessary to ensure safety” and can be revoked if the “public interest” requires it. So, the government has leverage. And the stakes are sky-high.

Today, major carriers continue to pursue aggressive diversity hiring.

Personally, with the racist DEI as their only real guide, I think universities, airlines, and other companies are taking the bottom of the barrel as long as they are not white men. That’s how it works with racism.