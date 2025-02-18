DOGE Finds $4.7T Untraceable as the Usual Commies Protest

M Dowling
Elon Musk posted on X, “The logic flow diagram for the Social Security system looks INSANE. No one person actually knows how it works. The payment files that move between Social Security and Treasury have significant inconsistencies that are not reconciled. It’s wild.

“As a friend of mine described it, this is like an amazing puzzle, uncovering the secrets of an ancient civilization that went extinct … except it’s still around.”

The DOGE reports that The Treasury Access Symbol (TAS) is an identification code linking a Treasury payment to a budget line item (standard financial process). In the Federal Government, the TAS field was optional for ~$4.7 Trillion in payments and was often left blank, making traceability almost impossible. As of Saturday, this is now a required field, increasing insight into where money is actually going. Thanks to @USTreasury for the great work.

They misplaced $4.7 trillion & hired 87,000 to audit us!

Marxist Tim Kaine was spreading misinformation again about compromised personal information.

Meet the Protesters

In this clip of protesters, the mob is clearly chanting “Black Lives Matter.” Black Lives Matter is a communist/anarchist organization. The funding initially came from George Soros — $33 million at least.

Owen Shroyer interviewed the people outside the Texas Capitol protesting Elon Musk and Donald Trump trying to cut waste, incompetence, and fraud in government. They are the usual commies like the crew I used to see at Occupy Wall Street.


