DOGE Finds $4.7T Untraceable as the Usual Commies Protest

Elon Musk posted on X, “The logic flow diagram for the Social Security system looks INSANE. No one person actually knows how it works. The payment files that move between Social Security and Treasury have significant inconsistencies that are not reconciled. It’s wild.

“As a friend of mine described it, this is like an amazing puzzle, uncovering the secrets of an ancient civilization that went extinct … except it’s still around.”

The DOGE reports that The Treasury Access Symbol (TAS) is an identification code linking a Treasury payment to a budget line item (standard financial process). In the Federal Government, the TAS field was optional for ~$4.7 Trillion in payments and was often left blank, making traceability almost impossible. As of Saturday, this is now a required field, increasing insight into where money is actually going. Thanks to @USTreasury for the great work.

They misplaced $4.7 trillion & hired 87,000 to audit us!

Let me get this straight: The same people who can’t trace $4.7 trillion are the ones who hired 87,000 IRS agents to audit you, with two requirements: one, to be legally allowed to carry a firearm, and two, to be willing to use deadly force. That’s right—the people who lost $4.7… https://t.co/W1BpL2Kwda pic.twitter.com/5Eyh9v6ut2 — RealRobert (@Real_RobN) February 18, 2025

Marxist Tim Kaine was spreading misinformation again about compromised personal information.

This is inaccurate. The referenced “classified information” is actually public FedScope data, posted publicly by OPM (Office of Personnel Management) in March 2024. https://t.co/VjECnq2KKj https://t.co/AHwLx3jmfu — Department of Government Efficiency (@DOGE) February 17, 2025

Meet the Protesters

In this clip of protesters, the mob is clearly chanting “Black Lives Matter.” Black Lives Matter is a communist/anarchist organization. The funding initially came from George Soros — $33 million at least.

Owen Shroyer interviewed the people outside the Texas Capitol protesting Elon Musk and Donald Trump trying to cut waste, incompetence, and fraud in government. They are the usual commies like the crew I used to see at Occupy Wall Street.

WATCH: Liberal Mutants & Leftist Dirtbags Have Complete PSYCHOTIC BREAK Over Trump & Musk Outside of Texas Capitol@OwenShroyer1776 was on the scene asking basic questions. This was the result. Tune in for top stories here:https://t.co/LlnpfENAeh pic.twitter.com/EXTrzDdShZ — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) February 18, 2025

