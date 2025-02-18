The Bodies of Shiri Bibas & Young Sons Will Be Returned to Israel

Hamas has announced it will release the bodies of four Israeli hostages, including Shiri Bibas and her two young sons, Kfir and Ariel, on Thursday. Why would anyone kill the mom and these two precious children? Oh, right, they’re barbaric terrorists.

A reminder of how barbaric and inhuman these Hamas monsters are. The Bibas family rightly says they don’t believe anything Hamas says, but these children are almost certainly dead at Hamas’ hand. Finally, this week, we will know for sure. https://t.co/KSBW6plvvD — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) February 18, 2025

This was known in November 2023. The father, Yarden Bibas, gave this forced speech. He has returned home.

⚡️IMPORTANT: The bodies of the bibas family will be released next Thursday. The Bibas family’s fate was already announced since November 2023 and known but Israelis are still weaponizing them.— Yardin Bibas was released in the exchange 1-2 weeks ago. Israelis are back to… pic.twitter.com/Ic0CPfZFZY — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) February 18, 2025

It was Palestinian civilians who kidnapped the Bibas family. Not the Hamas militants who stormed Israel. But the scavengers and looters who came to celebrate the bloodshed. They saw a helpless mother with her two babies and kidnapped them as trophies. Let that sink in. pic.twitter.com/k4toLpPGNS — The Persian Jewess (@persianjewess) February 18, 2025

The US media is playing it down.

Shame on any media outlet that can’t call this what it is, murder. Two innocent babies, their mother, and others did not simply “die”. They were kidnapped, murdered, and their bodies were held as bargaining chips by terrorists. Anyone who doubts the brutality of Hamas, anyone… pic.twitter.com/xKHAX1kDJN — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) February 18, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Five Things New Preppers Forget When Getting Ready for Bad Times Ahead/ Name Last name Email