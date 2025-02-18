The Bodies of Shiri Bibas & Young Sons Will Be Returned to Israel

Hamas has announced it will release the bodies of four Israeli hostages, including Shiri Bibas and her two young sons, Kfir and Ariel, on Thursday. Why would anyone kill the mom and these two precious children? Oh, right, they’re barbaric terrorists.

This was known in November 2023. The father, Yarden Bibas, gave this forced speech. He has returned home.

The US media is playing it down.


