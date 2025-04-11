DOGE Saved $150 Billion Taxpayer Dollars

DOGE expected to save $2 trillion by 2026, then Musk said $1 trillion, and now it’s possibly $150 billion. Hmmm…

The original predictions didn’t seem to pan out.

Elon Musk said DOGE is drastically scaling back its savings aims. In a cabinet meeting on Thursday, Musk told Trump the group expected to slash $150 billion from the federal budget over the fiscal year, which runs from the beginning of October 2025 to the end of September 2026.

“I’m excited to announce that we anticipate savings in ’26 from reduction of waste and fraud by $150 billion,” Musk told Trump in the meeting. The world’s richest man said these cuts “will actually result in better services for the American people.”

According to DOGE’s website, which tracks canceled contracts, grants, and leases and publicly displays a sample, the team has already saved an estimated $150 billion. Maybe he meant he saved $150 billion so far. A Lot of the incompetence they found luckily wasn’t taken advantage of.

Elon Musk’s tenure must end by May 30th as a special employee.

We have a long way to go to cancel the $7 trillion Biden spent.

DOGE has saved American taxpayers 150 BILLION dollars in just about three months. pic.twitter.com/cikP4kt9fG — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) April 10, 2025

