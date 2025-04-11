Jen Rubin, David Brock Mock Trump Voters as Troglodytes

Two superior humans, Jennifer Rubin and David Brock, think Trump voters are troglodites. According to these two, we are all angry, dominating, crude, crass, obnoxious, and stupid – no exceptions.

Many of us didn’t see the brilliance and superiority of Kamala (Comma-La) Harris and Tim Walz. Foolishly, we thought they were nincompoops.

Superior Jen Rubin, quite a looker that one. Washington Post didn’t recognize her superiority and pushed her out. Jen should consider dying her hair pink and getting a nose ring.

David Brock is a George Soros henchman. He has that superior look about him. It’s undeniable.

In the 21% Democrat Party, they are the ones who qualify as superior, able to look down on 77.3 million people.

They are the people who put a dementia person in the White House and spend all their time demonizing anyone who disagrees with them. Then, they put up Kamala as their candidate, who was so unimpressive that people who hated Trump voted for him over her.

Democrats favor Antifa, Black Lives Matter, and pro-Hamas radicals. It seems to me that Trump voters keep better company. We hang with the working men and women and Elon Musk, of course.

When talking with David Brock from Media Matters in October 2024, Jennifer Rubin said that someone in the Biden regime said that Trump voters were angry, dominating, crude, crass, obnoxious, and stupid. That is what the “elites” think of you and me. pic.twitter.com/vSm30WMWnF — The Researcher (@listen_2learn) April 10, 2025

