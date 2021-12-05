DoJ Releases Memo Completely Exonerating Trump of Planning J6 & WOW

















The FBI has found scant evidence that the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was the result of an organized plot to overturn the presidential election result, according to four current and former law enforcement officials, Reuters reports.

Though federal officials have arrested more than 570 alleged participants, the FBI at this point believes the violence was not centrally coordinated by far-right groups or prominent supporters of then-President Donald Trump, according to the sources, who have been either directly involved in or briefed regularly on the wide-ranging investigations.

“Ninety to ninety-five percent of these are one-off cases,” said a former senior law enforcement official with knowledge of the investigation. “Then you have five percent, maybe, of these militia groups that were more closely organized. But there was no grand scheme with Roger Stone and Alex Jones and all of these people to storm the Capitol and take hostages.”

They called groups like the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys “cells” as if they were terrorists, but admit these groups had no plans of what to do inside the Capitol.

Reuters accused Donald Trump of making an “incendiary speech.” What is incendiary about telling protesters to march peacefully? His speech was a typical stump speech.

So read the following excerpt from the memo and ask yourself why the dimwit Stalinists on the J6 committee are wasting our tax dollars investigating J6?

