Chris Cuomo Now Slapped with a Sexual Misconduct Accusation

















A former co-worker of Chris Cuomo made a sexual misconduct allegation against the former CNN anchor, who was fired Saturday for misleading the cable network about the extent of the role he played trying to mitigate the sexual harassment accusations against his brother, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

A well known employment lawyer who represents the accuser contacted CNN Wednesday to tell them of the allegation, according to The New York Times.

The disclosure came as an outside law firm was probing new documents released by New York’s top prosecutor Monday. The documents indicated that the younger Cuomo was more involved trying to control damage to his brother’s political career than he previously said.

The woman who leveled the unknown accusations against Chris Cuomo, 51, was a former “junior colleague” at another news network, according to Debra Katz, the accuser’s lawyer, the paper said.

It was unclear if the woman’s claim influenced CNN’s choice to fire its star prime time anchor, according to the report.

“Based on the report we received regarding Chris’s conduct with his brother’s defense, we had cause to terminate,” CNN told The Times. “When new allegations came to us this week, we took them seriously, and saw no reason to delay taking immediate action.”

Katz told the paper her client “came forward because she was disgusted by Chris Cuomo’s on-air statements in response to the allegations made against his brother, Governor Andrew Cuomo.”

Specifically, Katz reportedly cited a March 1 broadcast where the anchor said “I have always cared very deeply about these issues, and profoundly so. I just wanted to tell you that.”

Cuomo was making $6 million a year.

Watch:

Chris Cuomo may be an idiot, but he understands that his obligation is to the people he’s related to. When they need your help, you help them. pic.twitter.com/pjZ0owkhDH — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) December 1, 2021

Related















