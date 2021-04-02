DoJ subpoenas personal bank records of Trump Org CFO to destroy Trump









Show me the man and I’ll show you the crime. ~ Lavrentiy Beria

The Department of Justice is looking for a way to destroy Donald J. Trump. That has been clear for some time. They use the Lavrentiy Beria approach to investigations and have been on an endless fishing expedition since the former president came onto the scene in 2015.

They have recently issued subpoenas for the personal bank records of the CFO of the Trump Organization in an attempt to get more information they might use to threaten people or get something they can use against Trump.

New York state prosecutors in Manhattan have subpoenaed the personal bank records of the Trump Organization’s chief financial officer in the investigation into former President Trump and his company, The New York Times reports.

Prosecutors are reportedly looking into gifts Allen Weisselberg, who has been with the Trump Organization for decades, and his family received from Trump. The CFO has not been accused of any criminal activity, noted The Times, which reported earlier this month that the investigation was shifting its focus to Weisselberg.

It was David Plouffe who said four years ago, “It is not enough to simply beat Trump. He must be destroyed thoroughly. His kind must not rise again.”

Nothing has changed. Now they are trying to erase him from our consciousness. As Facebook recently declared, “the voice of Donald Trump is not allowed.”

