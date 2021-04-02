Leftists call Obama an ‘oppressor’ for not delivering on open borders









As president, Barack Obama was very liberal in giving out amnesty illegally to people brought here as children and to their families, as well as to abused women in Central America, and for all manner of different excuses. Still, he was dubbed the ‘deporter in chief’ for fudged deportation numbers. He was, after all, a supporter of catch-and-release.

His liberal policies weren’t good enough for illegal aliens and former illegals in Waukegan, Illinois. That became apparent when some community members got the idea to rename a middle school after the former president and met with resistance.

“I will not be part of renaming a school after someone who did not and does not represent the undocumented community,” Waukegan school board member Edgar Castellanos said at a board meeting, according to ABC7 Chicago.

ABC called them the LATINX community. It’s the latest phony liberal slang.

As the Waukegan Community Unit School District No. 60 board considers a new name for Thomas Jefferson Middle School, some residents of the Latino-majority city do not want to see it named for former President Barack Obama.https://t.co/Vn1PEJ5wo6 — WBBM Newsradio (@WBBMNewsradio) March 31, 2021

“If you’re removing the name of Thomas Jefferson—one oppressor—the name of Obama is another oppressor and our families do not want to see that name,” activist Julie Contreras of the group United Giving Hope told ABC 7 Chicago.

“That’s millions of families that were affected and separated, many of whom reside right here in Waukegan. The fear that many of my friends faced of never seeing their parents again after coming home from school still resonates with me,” Oscar Arias told WBBM NewsRadio.

So, Obama is an oppressor because he didn’t completely open the borders? No wonder this country is in shambles. Illegals want the USA to have completely open borders and seem to think it’s a right and a good idea.

