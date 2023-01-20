DOJ Tells Jim Jordan They Have the Right to Not Cooperate

After being alerted to impending investigations, Biden’s DOJ sent a letter to Jim Jordan explaining that they won’t send information on any case under investigation. They have the right to not cooperate. That’s a ruse they always use. The GOP won’t get the information – if at all – until it’s stale.

They need to impeach Merrick Garland and impeach him again if necessary. Democrats set the standard. The GOP can use any of his letters.

Merrick Garland has proven to be a corrupt partisan.

They decided they have the right not to cooperate with Hill Republicans’ requests to peek into their ongoing investigations, a top official wrote in a letter obtained by POLITICO. (see below)

“Consistent with longstanding policy and practice, any oversight requests must be weighed against the Department’s interests in protecting the integrity of its work,” Carlos Uriarte, DOJ’s legislative affairs chief, wrote in the five-page letter. “Longstanding Department policy prevents us from confirming or denying the existence of pending investigations in response to congressional requests or providing non-public information about our investigations.”

Uriarte outlines how he hopes DOJ could have a “productive relationship” with Republicans in the new Congress, as Jordan had in previous letters accused the DOJ of “stonewalling” their requests, raised the possibility of a subpoena, and said the committee could resort to “compulsory practices” to obtain the requested information and documents.

If they were investigating Donald Trump, they’d fork over everything.

At least the GOP will know what’s being investigated.

🚨 Joe Biden’s Justice Department has just sent a letter to House Republicans saying that it will not co-operate with document requests from GOP committees and investigations. Brazen. — Raheem J. Kassam (@RaheemKassam) January 20, 2023

THE LETTER

Doj Letter to Jim Jordan

