Trump Rips Biden ‘Rent’: “one of the greatest political and money laundering scams of all time”

President Donald Trump weighed in on Tuesday about Hunter Biden’s purported $49,910 rental fee allegedly paid to his father at the Biden’s Wilmington home.

“Was Joe Biden really paid $50,000 a month by Hunter for a house that’s worth comparatively very little,” Trump wrote on this platform. “Who actually owns the house? This is just the beginning of one of the greatest political and money laundering Scams of all time.”

The Daily Caller reported that Hunter Biden claimed on his infamous laptop that he paid $49,910 per month to live in Joe Biden’s Delaware residence. That is the same residence where classified materials were discovered this month in the garage.

Hunter had no problem paying $50,000.00/month in rent to his dad but he had a hard time paying child support? What a lowlife. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 17, 2023

THE IMPENDING PROBE OF THE RENT CHARGES

Last week, the House Judiciary Committee notified U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland that there was an impending investigation into the classified materials found at Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, as well as the Penn Biden Center.

Conservative filmmaker and author Dinesh D’Souza pointed out that “No one – and I mean no one – pays $49,000 in monthly rent for a house valued at under $2 million. If Hunter Biden paid this, it means he was funneling China revenue from his ‘bag man’ deals back to the head of the Biden family. This seems part of how the Big Guy collected his 10%.”

That’s what most people would say. It would be good to know. Joe Biden seems to be the most corrupt president this nation has ever had. The lazy, corrupt man in the Oval Office makes Buchannan look like a hard worker.

HIT JOB IMPRISONMENT

Donald Trump also commented about his CFO going to a hardcore prison for a crime that doesn’t even appear to be a crime. It was just a hit job because he works for Donald Trump. The New York prosecutors were hoping to squeeze him for something on DJT. Amazingly, the corrupt Left has nothing after roughly eight years of non-stop probing. Donald Trump is squeaky clean. He commented on TruthSocial:

Page 1: I can’t get over the fact that a casualty of the greatest Witch Hunt of all time, Allen Weisselberg, my long time employee and chief financial officer, is sitting in a prison cell in Rikers Island for a type of case that has never been brought before in the history of our Country. He didn’t pay taxes on the use of a company car – does anyone? The use of a company apartment – does anyone? Or the Education of his grandchildren – Wow! Are these things really criminal, or even a crime?

It’s a Murder Capital:

Remember, we are talking about New York City as the Crime and Murder Capital of the World, where no murder case has even been tried by the D.A. in 6 years, and yet they spend tens of millions of dollars, view 11,000,000 pages of documents, years of investigation, and weeks in trial over the education of grandchildren, etc. Such a thing has never happened before. He was offered a “DEAL” if he pled GUILTY TO EVERYTHING – 90 days or Life in Prison. Allen Weisselberg is a CRIME VICTIM, and so am I.

In other Trump news, Donald Trump dropped a lawsuit against Letitia James earlier today after a Clinton judge threatened to put a million dollars in sanctions on him for a so-called frivolous lawsuit.

DJT sued Letitia James for abusing her power.

At the same time, Donald Trump has had upwards of 100 frivolous lawsuits against him at any given time.

Letitia James wanted to make Trump pay $250 million and keep the Trumps from running businesses in New York.

She wanted to keep Mr. Trump and his organization from buying commercial real estate in NY for 5 yrs.

She also made a criminal referral to the US Department of Justice with no evidence of a crime that we have seen yet.

Related