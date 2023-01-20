Trump Rips Biden ‘Rent’: “one of the greatest political and money laundering scams of all time”

President Donald Trump weighed in on Tuesday about Hunter Biden’s purported $49,910 rental fee allegedly paid to his father at the Biden’s Wilmington home.
“Was Joe Biden really paid $50,000 a month by Hunter for a house that’s worth comparatively very little,” Trump wrote on this platform. “Who actually owns the house? This is just the beginning of one of the greatest political and money laundering Scams of all time.”
The Daily Caller reported that Hunter Biden claimed on his infamous laptop that he paid $49,910 per month to live in Joe Biden’s Delaware residence. That is the same residence where classified materials were discovered this month in the garage.
Hunter had no problem paying $50,000.00/month in rent to his dad but he had a hard time paying child support? What a lowlife.
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 17, 2023
THE IMPENDING PROBE OF THE RENT CHARGES
Last week, the House Judiciary Committee notified U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland that there was an impending investigation into the classified materials found at Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, as well as the Penn Biden Center.
Conservative filmmaker and author Dinesh D’Souza pointed out that “No one – and I mean no one – pays $49,000 in monthly rent for a house valued at under $2 million. If Hunter Biden paid this, it means he was funneling China revenue from his ‘bag man’ deals back to the head of the Biden family. This seems part of how the Big Guy collected his 10%.”
That’s what most people would say. It would be good to know. Joe Biden seems to be the most corrupt president this nation has ever had. The lazy, corrupt man in the Oval Office makes Buchannan look like a hard worker.
HIT JOB IMPRISONMENT
Donald Trump also commented about his CFO going to a hardcore prison for a crime that doesn’t even appear to be a crime. It was just a hit job because he works for Donald Trump. The New York prosecutors were hoping to squeeze him for something on DJT. Amazingly, the corrupt Left has nothing after roughly eight years of non-stop probing. Donald Trump is squeaky clean. He commented on TruthSocial:
Page 1: I can’t get over the fact that a casualty of the greatest Witch Hunt of all time, Allen Weisselberg, my long time employee and chief financial officer, is sitting in a prison cell in Rikers Island for a type of case that has never been brought before in the history of our Country. He didn’t pay taxes on the use of a company car – does anyone? The use of a company apartment – does anyone? Or the Education of his grandchildren – Wow! Are these things really criminal, or even a crime?
It’s a Murder Capital:
Remember, we are talking about New York City as the Crime and Murder Capital of the World, where no murder case has even been tried by the D.A. in 6 years, and yet they spend tens of millions of dollars, view 11,000,000 pages of documents, years of investigation, and weeks in trial over the education of grandchildren, etc. Such a thing has never happened before. He was offered a “DEAL” if he pled GUILTY TO EVERYTHING – 90 days or Life in Prison. Allen Weisselberg is a CRIME VICTIM, and so am I.
In other Trump news, Donald Trump dropped a lawsuit against Letitia James earlier today after a Clinton judge threatened to put a million dollars in sanctions on him for a so-called frivolous lawsuit.
DJT sued Letitia James for abusing her power.
At the same time, Donald Trump has had upwards of 100 frivolous lawsuits against him at any given time.
Letitia James wanted to make Trump pay $250 million and keep the Trumps from running businesses in New York.
She wanted to keep Mr. Trump and his organization from buying commercial real estate in NY for 5 yrs.
She also made a criminal referral to the US Department of Justice with no evidence of a crime that we have seen yet.
For some reason this article evoked memories of watching “Superman” on television as a boy. The slogan was ‘Truth, Justice and the American Way.’
By the 1960s, the motto shifted to “truth, justice and freedom” on the kids cartoon series, “The New Adventures of Superman.”
That was a fair change as the American Way from at least the 1750 onward WAS the way of freedom.
Jim Lee, chief creative officer and publisher of DC, announced on Saturday during the virtual fan event DC Fandome that the Man of Steel’s motto will be “evolving” from the well-known mantra that he fights for “Truth, Justice and the American Way.”
Superman’s new “mission statement”: “Truth, Justice and a Better Tomorrow.”
Back to the article. M. Dowling has repeated pointed out, and it is emphasized in this article, that the American way no longer seems to be about truth and justice, but about power and corruption and controlling those of opposing positions.
With the article WEF, the “Ego Orgy,” Is Deleting the Evidence M Dowling reminds us that the New Word Order people are changing freedom to a form of happiness that has no desire for freedom,
So I am wondering, what does the change away from the American way and freedom to “a better tomorrow” really mean. It seems that so may of the cultural icons of the past have now become part of a propaganda machine to change out thinking to accept the loss of freedom and the acceptance of totalitarian rule.
Is the future for Americans kangaroo courts and a gulag system, like described in Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn’s epic the Gulag Archipelago? Is it a North Korean future of deprivation, persecution and the murder of innocents?
A popular rendition of a slogan from 250 years is “Eternal vigilance the price of freedom!”
Are we willing to pay the price? M. Dowling certainly is paying the price.
The least we can do is encourage others to read this site.
It is a great scheme because the Bidens will get away with it.
They will if we all don’t get to work to get a better Congress and Chief Executive.
Biden, ‘the most powerful man in the world’ is nothing but a sick criminal joke.