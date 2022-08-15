DOJ Won’t Release the Affidavit & Rudy a Target of a Criminal Investigation

The Justice Department is opposing the release of the underlying affidavit just days after it agreed to unseal the warrant approving the search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida resort.

“There remain compelling reasons, including to protect the integrity of an ongoing law enforcement investigation that implicates national security, that supports keeping the affidavit sealed,” DOJ lawyers declared on Monday, also indicating, however, they would be open to releasing redacted portions of other related documents.

Without that, the Biden administration can keep cherry-picking what information they release. They can also hide why they went with the warrant, which could have little or no basis.

We don’t even know if Donald Trump is the target, although taking his passport was nasty and undoubtedly meant to make him look guilty.

According to Donald Trump’s post on TruthSoical, the FBI also “stole” his passports, an unexpired one, and his current passport.

RUDY IS THE TARGET OF A CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani is set to testify on August 17 in Atlanta, Georgia in front of a grand jury in what the prosecution alleges was his role in looking into election integrity concerns in Georgia’s 2020 general election results.

He’s a target of the Fulton County DA Fani Willis can’t be fair. She’s also targeting Donald Trump. There is no way he could get a fair trial in Georgia. The same goes for the DC case.

Giuliani was informed that he was the target of a probe into his possible interference in the 2020 election. Much of this stems from the Trump campaign’s efforts to create slates of alternate electors who could vote for Trump in the Electoral College should the original results be inaccurate.

That’s not a crime.

