Pfizer CEO Has COVID but “Thankful” for All Those Vaccine Shots

Quadruple vaxxed Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has COVID, but don’t worry; he’s taking Paxlovid, which also doesn’t work. He’s very grateful he had all those Pfizer vaccines and claims that’s why he has mild symptoms.

Most afflicted now have mild symptoms, but Bourla didn’t mention that.

I would like to let you know that I have tested positive for #COVID19. I am thankful to have received four doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and I am feeling well while experiencing very mild symptoms. I am isolating and have started a course of Paxlovid. — Albert Bourla (@AlbertBourla) August 15, 2022

Bourla wants you to take Paxlovid, but many doctors say the drug – that Biden spent $10.6 billion on –-doesn’t work. There is a recurrence effect for some people who have taken Paxlovid.

Paxlovid is not approved, but is authorized for emergency use by the FDA to treat mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in high-risk patients 12+, weighing at least 40 kg, with positive results of SARS-CoV-2 viral testing. See safety info: https://t.co/XqokFVKBC7. — Albert Bourla (@AlbertBourla) August 15, 2022

The CDC finally changed its guidelines to conform to the science. The vaccinated and unvaccinated are to be treated the same. That’s a long time coming since vaccinated people still catch COVID and still spread it.

Compared to natural immunity, vaccines don’t provide much protection and have adverse reactions for too many.

The authoritarianism, including from Bourla, that resulted from the health officials’ lies was jaw-dropping. Ruining businesses, education, getting people fired, making us run around with masks that don’t work, and not letting us go to church was a disgusting overreach. You could go to pot shops, liquor stores, and Antifa riots, but not a church.

They made people into guinea pigs without adequate testing in too many cases. Giving it to children was particularly egregious.

Well, at least a lot of corrupt people got rich, yay! That includes Bourla, who is still trying to sell the drug that has killed some boys and young men.

Twitter canceled Alex Berenson at the White House’s request because he dared say these masks aren’t working and there are a lot of breakthrough cases. Now, most are breakthrough cases. He was right.

These WOKEs even wanted us to wear masks outside. They filled playgrounds with sand. It was nuts.

Parents worried about the damage to their children with masks and lockdowns were investigated without cause.

As we pointed out on this site, the dishonest health officials lied and lied. We know they lied. It’s proven.

A quick 10 month scientific trip with Pfizer. pic.twitter.com/fsHC3PSAt6 — Maze (@mazemoore) August 15, 2022

It’s not just Bourla:

I had to stop the montage for two reasons: 1) Any more images and the print would be illegibly small, and 2) I felt like I was going crazy at the absolute idiocy and insanity of the world in which we are currently living. Who drafted these syndicated responses? pic.twitter.com/xlICNJQRFP — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) August 15, 2022

