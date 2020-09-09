DOJ’s Op Legend cut Chicago’s murder rate in half, Dems angry

Since the Department of Justice began Operation Legend in Chicago, the murder rate has been cut in half.

Attorney General William Barr said during a Wednesday morning press conference that the federal program had helped decrease Chicago’s murder rate to the lowest it’s been “at any time” since April, cutting the rate “roughly in half since before the operation.”

“The results of those actions speak for themselves: over the first five weeks of Operation Legend in Chicago, murders dropped by 50% over the previous five weeks. August ultimately saw a 45% decrease in murders compared to July, and a 35% decrease compared to June,” he said.

At least 400 federal agents have been deployed to the Illinois city as part of Operation Legend, and over one-thousand in total have been dispatched nationwide.

Throughout the country, more than 2500 people have been arrested and more than 600 are facing federal charges as part of Operation Legend, an ongoing government effort to combat surging crime in parts of the country, officials announced Wednesday.

The operation is named after 4-year-old LeGend Taliferro was murdered while sleeping in his bed in Missouri by a stray bullet.

DEMOCRATS ARE ANGRY, WILL NOT ACCEPT IT

Meisner is a Chicago Tribune reporter:

Attorney General William Barr in Chicago to tout Operation Legend as gun violence rages on https://t.co/l60BibPCB7 pic.twitter.com/VQfbz2yHWc — Jason Meisner (@jmetr22b) September 9, 2020

WBEZ reporter claims it's not true:

US AG William Barr says Operation Legend has had “dramatic” success bringing down violence in Chicago. The numbers do not bear that out. — Patrick Smith (@pksmid) September 9, 2020

Tribune reporter says Lori Lightfoot did it [that's wholly unbelievable]:

Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s been touting reduced crime in August. Attorney General William Barr just took much of the credit for that, citing Operation Legend and federal resources. — Gregory Pratt (@royalpratt) September 9, 2020

Another Democrat:

William Barr trying to sell his operation LEGEND in Chicago. Barr never mentioned job opportunities, better education, racial injustice NO all he bragged about was more arrests and long prison sentences. Barr is Trump’s personal lier attorney not the people’s attorney.

