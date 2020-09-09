Ellen de Generes allegedly “tormented” household staff over dust, coffee, wrong bowls

Famed TV host Ellen DeGeneres has been under fire for months now with former and current employees bashing the heck out of her. Some staffers were angry over her lack of support for BLM and others say she created a toxic work environment at her talk show. One black woman said she suffered racist comments and microaggressions. [Microagressions? She’s a cupcake]

WE ARE FALLING IN LOVE WITH PEOPLES’ DOWNFALL

Kevin Hart defended Ellen and said she’s lovely.

He wrote on Instagram, “It’s crazy to see my friend go thru what she’s going thru publicly. I have known Ellen for years and I can honestly say that she’s one of the dopest people on the fucking planet. She has treated my family and my team with love and respect from day 1. The internet has become a crazy world of negativity….we are falling in love with peoples down fall. It’s honestly…”

ELLEN THE TORMENTER

The latest criticism is from a former staffer claiming she “tormented” household workers.

The Daily Mail reports that a person — anonymous of course — said she was worse at home. The woman had been canned.

“My belief is that someone’s real personality comes out at home,” the unnamed ex-staffer reportedly said. “So after everything that has been said about her at work, you can imagine how terrible Ellen is going to be at home when her guard is down.”

The ex-employee reportedly alleged that DeGeneres gave staffers a daily list of performance complaints from the previous day, listing trivial things like her coffee not being frothed to her liking, food being served in the wrong bowl or a worker leaving the salt shaker in the wrong spot. DeGeneres also allegedly called out a chef for using the guest bathroom and a maid for forgetting to put a piece of trash in the recycling bin, according to the Daily Mail’s source.

Not sure that’s important.

The former staffer also claimed DeGeneres, 62, would also “lay traps” by leaving matches all over the house to make sure her workers dusted and cleaned every square inch of her home, per the report.

Eh, who cares.

“She treated you like you were nothing,” claimed the former staffer, according to the report, adding that DeGeneres would “yell” and had an “incredibly condescending tone.” “She was going to torture you and you were just going to sit there and listen to it because you were being paid.”

DeGeneres also allegedly “takes pleasure” in firing her workers, the ex-employee reportedly claimed.

“I was told that she had a very high turnover and that I should stay under the radar as much as possible, avoid as much direct contact with Ellen as possible. Working there was described as being more like a boot camp,” the person said, adding, “Ellen was the worst person that I’ve ever met in my life.”

That could be bad.

ELLEN THE RACIST

The accusations of racism appear to be jokes if she said the at all. It started picking up steam when Buzzfeed posted a hit piece saying ten employees complained.

A black woman told Buzzfeed that when she was hired, a senior-level producer told her and another Black staffer, “Oh wow, you both have box braids; I hope we don’t get you confused.” At a work party, she also accused a main writer of telling her, “I’m sorry, I only know the names of the white people who work here” while other coworkers “awkwardly laughed it off” instead of defending her.

The former employee said when she brought up issues of race and representation on the show and when she requested that producers not use offensive terms like “spirit animal” in segments, her co-workers deemed her “the PC police.”

“Whenever I brought up an issue to my white male boss, he would bring up some random story about some random Black friend that he had and how they managed to get over stuff,” the anonymous Black woman said. “He would use his Black friend as some way to say, ‘I understand your struggle.’ But it was all performative bullsh*t.”

She sounds awfully sensitive.

The woman said she also didn’t receive a raise when requested.

Democrats began to bash Ellen when she had George W. Bush on her show and didn’t immediately jump on the Marxist BLM bandwagon. She’s obediently on it now.

Perhaps Ellen is a nasty hypocrite or just maybe she’s a victim. Perhaps people who criticize publicly should be willing to give their names or shut up.

One commenter wrote it sounds like a dream job. She was deployed to Iraq several times and added, “let me know when Ellen sets off a mortar.”