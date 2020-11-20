Dominion Voting Systems backs out of PA House hearing & lawyered up

Dominion Voting Systems has found a lot of supporters WITHOUT ANY EVIDENCE since questioned by Trump attorney Sidney Powell. Still, they just behaved in a way that makes them look fairly sketchy.

They backed out of a Pennsylvania House fact-finding hearing and “lawyered up.” If they are so innocent, why did they do that?

Allegedly, they closed up offices and left the jurisdiction. They are canceling their LinkedIn profiles. We can’t confirm that.

At a press conference Friday morning, State Govt Committee Chair Seth Grove said the 1.3. million Pennsylvanians who used Dominion’s voting machines have been “hung out to dry and slapped in their faces.”

Pennsylvania lawmakers had scheduled the hearing with the voting machine manufacturer “to help identify and correct any irregularities in the election process,” according to the House Republican Caucus.

“It is vitally important voters have faith in the machines they use to cast their ballots. On the heels of Gov. Tom Wolf unilaterally decertifying every voting machine in the Commonwealth, we need to know whether these new machines met expectations, whether they are reliable and whether they are not subject to interference,” said Rep. Grove (R-York).

Dominion abruptly canceled.

“I was impressed at what appeared to be the willingness that Dominion Voting Systems to address accusations, and it would have put 1.3. million Pennsylvanians who used their machines at ease—including myself, thinking that Dominion was willing to publicly back up their product which PA taxpayers invested millions to purchase,” he noted during the presser. “Unfortunately, last evening, Dominion Voting Systems lawyered up and backed out of their commitment to the people of Pennsylvania to provide their input in a public format.”

Grove blasted the company for “retreating into the darkness” rather than appearing at the hearing with “honesty and integrity.”

Sidney Powell said she has evidence the system was created to swing the vote for Hugo Chavez in Venezuela, and they brought it here to do the same thing.

Powell said she is still collecting information.

She believes she will prove all of it in court in the next two weeks.

Powell would like to know where the government was when Dominion was acting suspiciously.