McEnany: “Many sought to undermine him, discredit him, delegitimize him, and deny victory”

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany spoke with members of the press Friday on the state of the 2020 general election. She told reporters that the media and Democrats “sought to delegitimize” Donald Trump’s victory in 2016.

“Many sought to undermine him, discredit him, delegitimize him, and deny his victory. There were no calls for unity. There were no calls for healing,” said McEnany.

“Every legal vote needs to be counted. Let us not forget the “inexcusable” transition President Trump had to endure before his presidency.

Watch:

.@PressSec reminds the press corps about the “inexcusable” transition President Trump received in 2016: “Many sought to undermine him, discredit him, delegitimize him, and deny his victory. There were no calls for unity. There were no calls for healing.” pic.twitter.com/vMMcsZjY5O — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 20, 2020

Let’s not forget that 55 Republicans resigned before Trump was elected rather than keep the House.

There are a lot of bad Republicans that allowed this to happen.

None of the Republican ‘leaders’ showed up at the MAGA march last weekend.