Don Jr slams ‘righteous’ Mitch for doing ‘jacks-‘ during the Russia hoax & riots









Minority Leader Mitch McConnell voted to acquit Donald Trump on Saturday of impeachment charges. And then he trashed our former president, the president 74 million Americans voted for. McConnell blamed him for the riot at the Capitol on January 6th. Then he suggested Mr. Trump face criminal charges.

McConnell is everything that’s wrong with politics and politicians. He has no sense of loyalty nor does he care about his colleagues. He got it off his chest, but hurt a lot of people.

Donald Trump Jr. responded.

“If only McConnell was so righteous as the Democrats trampled Trump and the Republicans while pushing Russia collusion bulls—- for 3 years or while Dems incited 10 months of violence, arson, and rioting,” tweeted the former president’s son, Don Jr.

“Yea then he just sat back and did jack s—-,” Donald Jr. tweeted to his followers.

The tweet came after Mr. McConnell said, “There’s no question — none — that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day.”

That is not true in everyone’s opinion and he is not the arbiter of truth.

McConnell said Mr. Trump is using the 74 million Americans who voted for him “as a kind of human shield against criticism.”

He said his vote against conviction was “a close question.”

It wasn’t a close question. The Constitution is clear on the issue. The Senate has no authority to remove someone from office who is no longer in office.

Our best guess is McConnell would have convicted Trump if he had the votes.

The reaction by the former president stemmed in part from a strong belief of his supporters that the election was stolen. Mail-in balloting and harvesting are corrupt. I have worked the polls and it’s true. Then the last minute changes to election law were done to help Biden. McConnell never considered the possibility that the election needed scrutiny.

A very good point. 🤔 https://t.co/L94gaxllqC — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 14, 2021

