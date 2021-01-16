Don Lemon sees Nazis and KKK in 75 million Americans

Don Lemon said on air that anyone who voted for Trump is a Nazi and a Klansman while discussing it with Chris Cuomo.

Chris Cuomo asks, “What if you don’t like him, but you liked his policies?” And Don Lemon still says, “You’re on the side of the Klan.”

75 million Americans voted for Donald Trump because they like his policies, and it had nothing to do with race. A larger number of minorities voted for DJT than have ever voted for Republicans, and they are hardly racists.

Lemon is just trying to dehumanize his opponents and make minorities feel too humiliated to vote for Republicans.

Unfortunately, it might work with the Left.

Watch:

CNN’s Don Lemon says if you didn’t want to be considered a Nazi you should’ve voted Biden 👀 #robschmitttonight @newsmax pic.twitter.com/rRTFYI3VTA — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) January 15, 2021

This is the media today. It’s corrupt as hell.

THE CORRUPT AS HELL MEDIA

The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN, NBC, ABC, CBS, PBS appear to hate the 75 million Americans who voted for Donald Trump. It’s either that, or they need another pinata now that Trump is gone.

They don’t really like America First or people who love this nation. They see the USA as evil and in need of a complete transformation.

Former CIA Director James Clapper and other Democrats are calling for a truth and reconciliation commission to exact revenge on anyone who helped DJT. If you support Donald Trump, you’ve got to be publicly shamed unless you apologize and renounce your vote.

If they think they can shame people into siding with them, they’re nuts. The Democratic Party’s hard-left swing pushed many into voting for DJT. Also, many like his agenda.

Americans don’t trust the media. Their out of control hatred and disinformation campaign during the Trump administration went unabated. You’d have to be a fool not to see it.

The alternative to DJT is fascism and neo-globalism.

Don Lemon wants to spread hate, or maybe he believes what he says. It doesn’t matter. He’s still a hatemonger spreading hyperbolic nonsense about 75 million people.

Not everyone who supports Trump is a stellar citizen, and not everyone who supports Biden is a great human. That’s just the way it is. But to ignore 75 million people, trying to erase them from the public square, will only cause more hate and more violence.

The media is behind the division in this country — big time.

