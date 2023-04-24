Don Lemon Was Fired

Don Lemon said CNN fired him after 17 years on the network. He issued a scathing statement about CNN (see below). CNN said his statement isn’t accurate.

The New York Times reported:

CNN said on Monday that it was parting ways with Mr. Lemon, a star anchor who was a fixture of the network’s prime-time lineup before enduring a short but controversial tenure as a morning show co-host.

“CNN and Don have parted ways,” the network said in a statement on Monday. “Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors.”

The network said Mr. Lemon’s morning show, which he hosted with Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins, would continue. “‘CNN This Morning’ has been on the air for nearly six months, and we are committed to its success,” CNN said.

Lemon was on suspension after he upset his co-anchors. He commented about Nikki Haley being over his prime at age 56. Democrat ladies especially hate those sorts of comments.

Maybe Lemon is past his prime.

