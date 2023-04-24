Theories About Tucker’s Exit and an Angry RFK Jr.

Losing Tucker Carlson is a big deal for Fox more than for Tucker. Tucker’s worth millions and is very talented. He brings in younger viewers and is entertaining. He will land on his feet. We don’t know yet what happened at Fox News, but his text messages, which came out during the Dominion lawsuit, exposed his lack of confidence in the Fox News division.

Tucker was also seen as not listening to management.

It seems that the parting of the ways might somehow be tied to the Dominion lawsuit and some of the revelations from his texts. Maybe not, but a case can be made. Dominion tweeted that it had nothing to do with them.

Justin Hart said it was very sudden and was over Tucker’s desire to clear his name after the lawsuit. The LA Times aid Rupert Murdoch made the decision.

My sources are telling me: Tucker was all set to go live tonight. He probably had plans to talk about the lawsuit and clear his name. Producers were prepping guests and slots of Monday's show. Corporate nixed the idea and Tucker up and quit! — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) April 24, 2023

Some say Murdoch was concerned that Tucker believed the Feds were involved in the 2020 election fraud. He discussed it many times on his show.

Another theory is Trump’s rising poll numbers and Tucker’s support for Trump were a problem for the Murdochs. Fox doesn’t want that. Dan Bongino, Lara Trump, and Tucker Carlson were all let go. What direction is Fox headed? RINO?

If Roger Ailes were alive, none of this would have happened.

Tucker is also accused of being a turncoat, especially in relation to the wars. Tucker defended the Iraq War and then realized many lies were told. He’s not a turncoat. He has changed his mind.

Losing the most vocal America First staff at Fox is like death. We lost a powerful voice on the radio with Rush Limbaugh’s death. That was an actual death, and now we’re losing more pro-America voices on Fox. It’s a Fox funeral. It could be their Elba, depending on where they go now and who replaces Tucker.

ROBERT F. KENNEDY IS ANGRY OVER THE FIRING

Robert F. Kennedy believes the airing of his live interview with Tucker is the reason. The interview focused on the media pushing vaccines. Since it was live, no one at Fox had the time to stop it.

“Fox fires @TuckerCarlson five days after he crosses the red line by acknowledging that the TV networks pushed a deadly and ineffective vaccine to please their Pharma advertisers. Carlson’s breathtakingly courageous April 19 monologue broke TV’s two biggest rules: Tucker told the truth about how greedy Pharma advertisers controlled TV news content and he lambasted obsequious newscasters for promoting jabs they knew to be lethal and worthless. For many years, Tucker has had the nation’s biggest audience averaging 3.5 million — 10 times the size of CNN. Fox just demonstrated the terrifying power of Big Pharma.”

Kennedy also spoke against the Ukraine War, and Tucker agreed.

Fox fires @TuckerCarlson five days after he crosses the red line by acknowledging that the TV networks pushed a deadly and ineffective vaccine to please their Pharma advertisers. Carlson’s breathtakingly courageous April 19 monologue broke TV’s two biggest rules: Tucker told the… — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) April 24, 2023

3 days ago: Tucker’s opening monologue calls out mainstream media’s role in pushing the Covid vaccines despite their high risk for serious side effects and death Today: Tucker is no longer with Fox This is the power of Big Pharma pic.twitter.com/r5fVaZJt3d — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) April 24, 2023

Who do you think could replace him? I can’t think of anyone.

The biggest concern is what direction Fox will go in now. Hopefully, it will not be further left or wildly anti-Trump.

Tucker knew they’d get him sooner or later. Tucker had a lot of courage. He was constantly threatened by radicals, including corrupt outlets like Media Matters.

Still recovering from brutal throat cancer treatments in 1/22 I met Tucker for dinner. I was nearly deaf, had trouble talking, still afraid. The bar was loud; he spoke clearly. “Before you know it Caputo, I’ll be gone from Fox and you’ll be healthy. The world keeps turning man.” pic.twitter.com/rN0EKUOBFk — That Michael Caputo (@MichaelRCaputo) April 24, 2023

Tucker Carlson once came on my show and outlined exactly what he predicted would happen to him and what was most important: “You can’t control all this stuff that’s going on…The powers that be will win. At least in the short term…Are they going to crush me? Oh yeah.” pic.twitter.com/MJzpwDiMGg — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) April 24, 2023

He just said this!

TUCKER CARLSON: “Sometimes you wonder just how filthy and dishonest our news media are.” PAYING ATTENTION YET? pic.twitter.com/nqPJvDIOkp — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) April 24, 2023

Tell the truth – a good message!

Tucker: “The truth is contagious… The second you decide to tell the truth about something you are filled with this power from somewhere else. Try it, tell the truth about something. The more you tell the truth the stronger you become.”pic.twitter.com/q481URyZBG — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) April 24, 2023

"Take 10 minutes a day to say a prayer." Tucker in his last public speech before parting ways with FOX FULL SPEECH: https://t.co/Ew0AmviDsI pic.twitter.com/v8dfBxOlu0 — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) April 24, 2023

Was there too much pressure from the far-left losers?

A few weeks back when Chuck Schumer demanded Tucker Carlson be removed.. PAYING ATTENTION YET? pic.twitter.com/r8HaVrEDrS — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) April 24, 2023

Did the communistas win?

Don’t forget: yesterday, AOC went on the show of Biden’s ex WH Press Secretary and demanded the Govt ban Tucker from being allowed on TV. Dems like AOC are utter authoritarians who crave state censorship. Independent platforms are immune from that.pic.twitter.com/sGdU5tG0ih — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 24, 2023

Here’s a clever idea:

Tea Leaves: @TuckerCarlson & @elonmusk start a nightly show exclusively on Twitter. Tucker becomes the richest man in media. https://t.co/numBcLuFiO — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) April 24, 2023

Related