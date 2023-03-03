Donald Trump Addresses the Marxist Equity Takeover by WOKE Extremism

Donald Trump explains that every institution in this nation is under attack by Marxist equity. Biden is weaponizing every institution to push this communism or Marxism, Trump said. Under a Biden executive order signed last week, freedom and equality under the law are dead.

Joe Biden recently signed a sinister executive order mandating every department establish Marxist equity to implement a Woke takeover of the entire federal government, Trump said.

Every institution is under attack by this Marxist version of equity. It requires America to select people by skin color and sexual preferences.

He is the only person talking about this. The former president promises to purge this Marxist equity from our institutions. Merit is dead right now. Watch:

If elected, he will get this Marxism out of our government and out of our country.

