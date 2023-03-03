JD Rucker Analyzes the Very Dangerous WHO Pandemic Treaty

JD Rucker discussed the horrendous zero draft World Health Organization (WHO) Pandemic Treaty. As he says, no one is talking about it, including conservatives. He thinks this should be the biggest story out there, and it should be. Conservatives are allowing the mainstream to hijack all the information about this treaty, pretending it won’t rob us of our sovereignty. Some conservatives even echo the mainstream. They are missing the point.

You can go to Rucker’s written report here. The Supreme Court allows these agreements to bypass the Senate, so I don’t think the Constitution protects us. The WHO Pandemic Treaty can be enacted on a provisional basis, says Kevin Stocklin for The Epoch Times.

However, the draft also includes a clause that the accord will go into effect on a “provisional” basis as soon as it’s signed by delegates to the WHO and would, therefore, be legally binding on members without being ratified by legislatures.

“Whoever drafted this clause knew as much about U.S. constitutional law and international law as I did, and deliberately drafted it to circumvent the power of the Senate to give its advice and consent to treaties, to provisionally bring it into force immediately upon signature,” Boyle said. In addition, “the Biden administration will take the position that this is an international executive agreement that the president can conclude of his own accord without approval by Congress and is binding on the United States of America, including all state and local democratically elected officials, governors, attorney generals, and health officials.”

There are cases that say executive agreements still become the rule of law.

There are several U.S. Supreme Court decisions that may support the Biden administration’s position, according to Boyle. They include State of Missouri v. Holland, in which the Supreme Court ruled that treaties supersede state laws, while other decisions, such as United States v. Belmont, ruled that executive agreements without Senate consent can be legally binding, with the force of treaties.

There are parallels between the WHO pandemic accord and a recent Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) global tax agreement, which the Biden administration signed on to, although Republicans say has “no path forward” to legislative approval. In the OECD agreement, punitive terms are built in that allow foreign countries to punish American companies if the deal isn’t ratified by the United States.

It could stay in provisional status indefinitely.

Jim Roguski explains the problem of the treaty.

“The WHO has identified just how easy it is to change the amendments…and we aren’t allowed to have anything to say about it.” Jim Roguski of @FreeWCH explains the amendments to the World Health Organization accord. Full interview: https://t.co/9eBvLjU8xd pic.twitter.com/dEsE3uoA5p — Tony Perkins (@tperkins) March 2, 2023

