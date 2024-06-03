Donald Trump Appeals to Supreme Court to Intervene in Manhattan

Google “Trump Supreme Court” to determine which media outlets are the most corrupt. Daily Beast and The New Republic are the absolute worst. However, they get high marks from the fact-checkers. Most of the media are covering up the truth about this witch hunt and kangaroo court that made Trump into a convicted felon through the process of omission.

Donald Trump has appealed to the Supreme Court to intervene because without that, the process will take a long time.

On Sunday, former President Trump called on the Supreme Court to act ahead of his July sentencing after he was found guilty on 34 felony counts in his New York City hush money trial last week.

It’s a long shot, but it’s worth taking.

PRESIDENT TRUMP RESPONDS

In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated that his sentencing in the New York case is scheduled for days before the start of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, where the GOP is set to nominate him for president formally.

The former president also used the post to call out Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D), who ran on the Get Trump ticket, and conflicted Judge Merchan.

He said it is unfair they “will make a decision which will determine the future of our Nation.”

“The United States Supreme Court MUST DECIDE!” Trump posted.

There is no doubt in my mind that they want to imprison Donald Trump, but we don’t know what they will do.

Merchan could also sentence him to home detention.

PRISON

If Donald Trump is sentenced to prison by conflicted Judge Merchan, his Secret Service protection goes with him.

Democrats put forth a bill at Rep. Bennie Thompson’s urging to remove Donald Trump’s Secret Service protection if he is sentenced to prison.

The Secret Service will likely put up a trailer on the prison grounds and guard the President in it for now.

Don’t picture him in a cell. It’s not likely they will do that before the election.

The sentencing is set for July 11th, four days before the RNC convention, but Democrats will try to convince you it’s not political.

They broke New York State Constitutional Law:

