Donald Trump at the Black Conservative Federation

President Trump attended the Black Conservative Federation dinner and gave a speech to a very receptive crowd of African American men and women.

He joked with them, and the left demonized him for it, calling him a racist, as you might expect. They are getting desperate, thinking they might lose some of their followers. It’s funny how they call someone who’s not a racist a racist, yet Joe Biden, who supported segregation and segregationists and constantly makes racist remarks, gets a pass.

Donald Trump supports charter schools and choice in education, and that’s especially needed for black children struggling in bad government schools.

He promised them safety. Let’s hope he has the opportunity to do that. We know from the last four years that Joe Biden will never give them safety. He’s pro-criminal and letting more criminals from around the world cross over our borders.

“I do what’s right. And I do things based on common sense.” — President Trump at the Black Conservative Federation Gala in Columbia, South Carolina pic.twitter.com/0laoa8K0YE — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) February 24, 2024

“Every day, we are welcoming more black voters back home to the Republican Party.” — President Trump at the Black Conservative Federation Gala in Columbia, South Carolina pic.twitter.com/MbDSIEeZnz — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) February 24, 2024

Trump at the Black Conservative Federation Gala: I got indicted and lot of people said that’s why the black people like me… pic.twitter.com/QENwQvvyLI — Acyn (@Acyn) February 24, 2024

“Like citizens of all backgrounds, black Americans want to live in safety, and that is what I will deliver as your president.” — President Trump at the Black Conservative Federation Gala in Columbia, South Carolina pic.twitter.com/EZuX8Hqv2O — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) February 24, 2024

“It is time for us to move to the general election.” — U.S. Senator Tim Scott at the Black Conservative Federation Gala in Columbia, South Carolina pic.twitter.com/uLUgi4lb4r — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) February 24, 2024

“I will fight for universal SCHOOL CHOICE.” — President Trump at Black Conservative Federation Gala in Columbia, South Carolina pic.twitter.com/MpGpI8CZhw — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) February 24, 2024

INTERVIEWS WITH PARTICIPANTS

President Trump spoke at the Black Conservative Federation Gala last night AND HE KILLED IT! This is it y’all! Black folks are FINALLY waking up! Listen: pic.twitter.com/iqDlgWHpm0 — Lavern Spicer (@lavern_spicer) February 24, 2024

