Donald Trump at the Black Conservative Federation

M Dowling
President Trump attended the Black Conservative Federation dinner and gave a speech to a very receptive crowd of African American men and women.

He joked with them, and the left demonized him for it, calling him a racist, as you might expect. They are getting desperate, thinking they might lose some of their followers. It’s funny how they call someone who’s not a racist a racist, yet Joe Biden, who supported segregation and segregationists and constantly makes racist remarks, gets a pass.

Donald Trump supports charter schools and choice in education, and that’s especially needed for black children struggling in bad government schools.

He promised them safety. Let’s hope he has the opportunity to do that. We know from the last four years that Joe Biden will never give them safety. He’s pro-criminal and letting more criminals from around the world cross over our borders.

INTERVIEWS WITH PARTICIPANTS


