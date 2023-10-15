Donald Trump Calls for Expulsion of Pro-Hamas Students

President Donald Trump slammed American universities on Saturday after horrendous pro-Hamas rallies at universities across the nation after 1300 Jews were horribly tortured and executed in southern Israel.

THE FORMER PRESIDENT CALLED FOR EXPULSION OF NAZI STUDENTS

Protests in favor of Hamas and against Israel were organized, even in the Ivy Leagues, Harvard, Yale, and Columbia. George Mason, University of Washington, University of Michigan, Penn State, UPenn (Trump’s alma mater), NYU, and others.

“What happened in Israel was barbaric!” In a different post, Trump said he stands with the US long-term ally Israel and its Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Now American Universities are allowing or enabling the open hatred against Israel and America!” Trump said. “Instead of educating our young Americans, Deans stand idly by while subversive groups are calling for a National Day of Resistance. Not only is this antisemitic, it is also anti-American. Students have begged Deans to throw these subversive groups off campus. We banned Nazis, banned Communists; it is about time that we remove these antisemites from our schools, or is the Cancel Culture only used against Conservatives?”

Many donors called for the withdrawal of funds and the refusal to contribute more money to universities that actively support voices that call for the extermination of Israel and support terrorism.

We knew this was going on, but they fully exposed themselves as Nazis after the massacre.

Universities have been radicalized by choosing weak, progressive administrators, Marxist professors, and students with radical beliefs. The Harvard president stood up for the students’ rights to express their views. Harvard has de-platformed people if they believe in biological sex and gender.

Is Trump Right?

Harvard President Claudine Gay defends students supporting Hamas: “Our university embraces a commitment to free expression. That extends even to views that many of us find objectionable, even outrageous. We do not punish or sanction people for such views.”pic.twitter.com/3lCoWDlFLq — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) October 13, 2023

LAW SCHOOLS TELLING STUDENTS TO WORK FOR TERROR GROUPS

The Daily Caller reported:

Three American law schools maintain web pages encouraging their students to work for organizations designated as terror groups by the Israeli government. The University of California, Los Angeles School of Law, and the Georgetown University Law Center promote Al-Haq, which was designated as a terrorist organization by Israel in 2021, as a potential employment option for their graduates. The Northeastern University School of Law promotes both Al-Haq and Addameer, another Israeli-designated terrorist organization, as part of its signature “Cooperative Legal Education Program.”

There are so many protests in so many universities.

WATCH: Today, during one of the pro-HAMAS rallies at @UNC University of North Carolina, a masked student was caught on camera screaming “All of us are #HAMAS” She then shouted, “f**k your Mother” in Arabic. Pro-Palestinian= Pro- HAMAS. She clearly admits it! On video! pic.twitter.com/plUnjmCUMX — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) October 15, 2023

Tufts University students are ripped apart for praising the ‘creativity’ of Hamas terrorists using paragliders to ‘launch historic attack on colonizers’ https://t.co/YYb5DOlTld pic.twitter.com/n42FrFv3dD — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) October 11, 2023

Another example of clueless US students marching in support of Hamas. It seems terrorist ideology has spread like a disease through the University campuses of the US, disturbing and dangerous! https://t.co/Y9Q7ZAiAfS — Swan (@BigPoppaSwan) October 13, 2023

