Spotted: Billboard Truck Shaming Harvard’s Hamas Students?

Thirty-two organizations at Harvard signed an anti-Semitic letter in the aftermath of the massacre in Israel. They wrote that Israel was entirely and solely responsible for the genocidal attack on Israelis in southern Israel. They called Israel an “apartheid” nation and accused them of putting Gazans in an “open-air prison.”
They used actions Israel takes to protect themselves from Hamas as a reason to attack Israel.
The only people causing Gazans misery are Hamas. Harvard donors are threatening not to donate, and the names of students who signed the petitions will be released. The pro-Hamas students are trying to withdraw their names because this could cost them jobs in the near future.
I don’t know if the people plastered on the trucks are definitely students who signed the petition.
Not giving them high-powered jobs sounds reasonable to me. Their insidious ideology and irrational thinking are how our culture turns evil.
The petition’s signatories promote the same evil we saw with Nazis in the 1900s. We can’t allow this. I’m not sure how it should be stopped, but I wouldn’t hire any of them.
I hope that these trucks are orbiting every university and college here in the US, identifying every person on that campus that supports #Hamas. There will be a reckoning now where Jewish donors and others with half a brain will pull their money and other resources from all of… https://t.co/SlREvkwixc
— shawn_carpenter (@shawn_carpenter) October 13, 2023
The overpriviled, ignorant, undereducated, and brainwashed brats at Harvard who have no clue what actual education is, believing that being told WHAT TO THINK is higher learning are marching to the tune of Karl Marx, Lenin and the other mass murderers of the 20th Century, are exposing that Harvard can’t even teach them 16 credit hours above stupid. They’re calling Israel, the most free and honoring of personal civil rights nation in the Middle East an aparteid nation reveal that they haven’t got the slightest knowledge about what true aparteid is. It’s a cute sounding political phrase that they make hate posters and racist slogans to convince themselves that they care. They don’t deserve to get work at The Dollar Store, with my apologies to the Dollar Store, for their racist hatred and propogation of their racist beliefs. They wouldn’t know aparteid if it spit in their faces. Harvard is nothing more than an institute that charges exorbitant prices to brainwash the foolish into irreversible idiocy. The KKK should be proud that they now have an Ivy League institute to send their ignorant to.
We keep hearing how Gaza City, in particular, is the most densely populated city. Well, some looked at the figures and that city isn’t even close to the more densely populated cities.