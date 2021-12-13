Donald Trump Calls for Getting Rid of the Broken Old Crow

Donald Trump has a message for Mitch McConnell who keeps giving Joe Biden win after win, all wins that hurt the United States.
“Mitch McConnell is giving the Democrats victory on everything. What is wrong with this Broken Old Crow? He’s hurting the Republican Senators and the Republican Party. When will they vote him out of Leadership? He didn’t have the guts to play the Debt Ceiling card, which would have given the Republicans a complete victory on virtually everything. The Dems were ready to fold! Watch, they will use the Debt Ceiling against us at their first opportunity, and they won’t fold. It will not be pretty. GET RID OF MITCH!”
President Donald J. Trump:
Trump knows Mitch is corrupt and anti-US.
Mitch is on the other side, he does it in the background, he goes as far as he can every step of the way. The pattern is obvious. Now that he won last year his own election, while sabotaging his party in the senate, he has no limits, since this is his last term.
Mitch must go. I have no respect for the party until/unless that happens. He botches everything.
Note that the same thing happened in the house, in 2018, Ryan sabotaged the party, and his members did not utter a word, they let him do it. Ryan only bailed after he was sure he had given the house away. Mitch is now sabotaging the party and will leave on his own, when he is ready.