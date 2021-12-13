Rand Paul Offers Ilhan Omar a Ticket to Visit Somalia

By
M Dowling
-
1

Senator Rand Paul would like to get Rep. Ilhan Omar a ticket to Somalia so she can see what it’s like as she tears this country apart. She has been treated quite well here, as Sen. Paul said, yet constantly talks about destroying our country.

Rand Paul said about Ilhan Omar, “She came here, and we fed her, we clothed her, she got welfare, she got school[ing], she got healthcare, and then, lo and behold, she has the honor of winning a seat in Congress and she says we are a terrible country. I think that is about as ungrateful as you can get.”

He spoke highly of the many grateful, good citizens who came here from Somalia and other countries, adding that Somalia is a country without rights, no capitalism, and has seven tribes constantly at war with each other.

Watch:

Just a reminder: It appears that Omar married her brother to get him immigrant benefits. There is a great deal of evidence.

She’s a communist who calls America oppressive:


