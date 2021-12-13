Rand Paul Offers Ilhan Omar a Ticket to Visit Somalia

















Senator Rand Paul would like to get Rep. Ilhan Omar a ticket to Somalia so she can see what it’s like as she tears this country apart. She has been treated quite well here, as Sen. Paul said, yet constantly talks about destroying our country.

Rand Paul said about Ilhan Omar, “She came here, and we fed her, we clothed her, she got welfare, she got school[ing], she got healthcare, and then, lo and behold, she has the honor of winning a seat in Congress and she says we are a terrible country. I think that is about as ungrateful as you can get.”

He spoke highly of the many grateful, good citizens who came here from Somalia and other countries, adding that Somalia is a country without rights, no capitalism, and has seven tribes constantly at war with each other.

Rand Paul on Ilhan Omar: She came here & we fed her, we clothed her, she got welfare, she got school, she got healthcare, & then, & lo & behold, she has the honor of winning a seat in Congress & she says we are a terrible country. I think that is about as ungrateful as U can get. pic.twitter.com/L0l69D8bWf — 🇺🇸 ʟᴇғᴛ ᴄᴏᴀˢᴛ ᴠᴀɢʀᴀɴᴛ 🇺🇸 (@Baklava_in_CA) December 11, 2021

Just a reminder: It appears that Omar married her brother to get him immigrant benefits. There is a great deal of evidence.

It appears @IlhanMN’s father was so well-known as “Nur Said Elmi” among MN Somali immigrants because of his prominent past. They knew him as COLONEL Nur Said Elmi. Who led troops in the 1977 Ogaden War and the 1982 Ethiopia/Somali(US-backed) Border War. 3/x — David Steinberg (@realDSteinberg) August 10, 2020

She’s a communist who calls America oppressive:

Rep. Ilhan Omar calls for “dismantling” of the U.S. “economy and political systems,” which she calls a “system of oppression.” pic.twitter.com/AP072GsmzW — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 7, 2020

