Donald Trump Endorses the New Spending Plan, Marxists Are Outraged

Donald Trump endorsed a new plan pulled together by House Republican leaders to try to avert a government shutdown this weekend.

Trump hailed the new plan as a “very good deal” for the American people and said it would keep the government open and provide funds for farmers and people affected by recent storms. He said it also includes a provision suspending the nation’s borrowing limit for two years until January 2027.

Even if the measure passes the House, it must be approved by the Democratic-controlled Senate. Angry Democrats signaled Thursday they won’t cooperate.

They’re always angry and uncooperative.

Talk circulated among lawmakers about a possible weeklong funding extension, pushing the shutdown deadline past Christmas. But that, too, would need bipartisan support to get through the Senate.

Trump had told Republicans he wanted a stopgap bill that included disaster relief and aid for farmers. He also wanted the bill to raise or eliminate the nation’s debt ceiling, which must be adjusted regularly to allow the U.S. to continue paying its creditors and avoid default.

He’s not getting the debt ceiling. Many Freedom Caucus members will never raise the debt ceiling out of principle. However, the bells and whistles (pork) are gone.

I’m not sure if people have truly grasped the power of X. Marxist Democrat Hakeem Jeffries is outraged. He wanted the Democrat bill that they tried to pass yesterday. JUST IN: Hakeem Jeffries is FUMING over us cutting out over 1,400 pages of the spending bill “The Musk-Johnson proposal is not serious. It's laughable. Extreme MAGA Republicans are driving us to a government shutdown.” We’re winning bigly pic.twitter.com/taMCLEcBTh — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 19, 2024 The House was set to pass a BS spending bill. After just a few hours of posting on X by Musk & X users, the bill was effectively killed… potentially saving the US taxpayer billions of dollars.pic.twitter.com/TbvGfLVFJ8 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 18, 2024

