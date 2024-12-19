Trump Said Stay Out of Syria So the Regime Doubled the Troop Numbers

The US administration admits that it doubled the troops in Syria to 2,000. They originally lied and said they had 900 troops in Syria.

Biden Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder says he “recently learned” there are actually 2,000+ U.S. troops deployed in Syria — far more than the 900 they had previously announced. pic.twitter.com/MKlqO2ZlqS — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 19, 2024

CNN Report

“There are diplomatic and operational security considerations oftentimes with our deployments and some of those numbers, and [that is] certainly the case here,” said Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Patrick Ryder. He said that the 2,000 troops are all in Syria to fight ISIS.

We can thank Barack Obama for ISIS, and he is no doubt running the show now.

On the same day, CNN learned the Biden administration is naming former ambassador and Syria envoy Daniel Rubinstein to lead the American efforts on Syria in their final weeks in office, a US official said.

Rubinstein is expected to be joined by Barbara Leaf, the assistant secretary of state for near eastern affairs, and Roger Carstens, the special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, two US officials said.

The US doesn’t want ISIS to rebuild, but the three terrorist groups that took the country over are tied to Al Qaeda and ISIS.

They shouldn’t be doing anything without consulting with Donald Trump. They were ousted.

Trump said he did not want anything to do with Syria, so they have double the number of troops. This administration sabotages Trump in every way possible.

Trump posted this to Truth Social nearly two weeks ago:

Opposition fighters in Syria, in an unprecedented move, have totally taken over numerous cities, in a highly coordinated offensive, and are now on the outskirts of Damascus, obviously preparing to make a very big move toward taking out Assad. Russia, because they are so tied up in Ukraine, and with the loss there of over 600,000 soldiers, seems incapable of stopping this literal march through Syria, a country they have protected for years. This is where former President Obama refused to honor his commitment of protecting the RED LINE IN THE SAND, and all hell broke out, with Russia stepping in. But now they are, like possibly Assad himself, being forced out, and it may actually be the best thing that can happen to them. There was never much of a benefit in Syria for Russia, other than to make Obama look really stupid. In any event, Syria is a mess, but is not our friend, & THE UNITED STATES SHOULD HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH IT. THIS IS NOT OUR FIGHT. LET IT PLAY OUT. DO NOT GET INVOLVED!

Turkey is responsible for this. Let them deal with the mess.

