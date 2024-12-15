Donald Trump Establishes an Outsider Intelligence Advisory Board

Donald Trump established an Intelligence Advisory Board of prominent outsiders to advise him on the intelligence community’s activities. The intel community has gone rogue, and this will help the president in trying to contain them.

The 17 intelligence agencies and all their minions control and hide information behind secret classifications. They classify everything they don’t want the public to see. It has made them very powerful.

Everyone in charge of a particular domain has absolute power over their documents.

This committee will help advise the president on what is or is not legitimate.

Trump said in his Truth Social post that Nunes will remain the chief executive of Truth Social while leading the advisory panel.

“Devin will draw on his experience as former Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee and his key role in exposing the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax to provide me with independent assessments of the effectiveness and propriety of the U.S. Intelligence Community’s activities,” Trump said in a statement.

The President’s Intelligence Advisory Board (PIAB), created in the mid-20th century, provides an independent source of advice on the effectiveness of the intelligence community’s data and its acquisition.

This PIAB will be comprised of outsiders.

Trump described the board as consisting of “distinguished citizens from outside of the Federal Government.”

