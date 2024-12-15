Wray’s Insidious Plan to Damage Kash Patel from Day 1

According to The Washington Times, FBI Director Christopher Wray has started to promote his senior employees and delay Kash Patel’s entry for four months. He likely plans to have these people leak and defy orders.

Sources within the bureau said Mr. Wray has begun promoting employees among the senior executive service, those who serve within the bureau’s leadership. These sources described this as an effort to burrow establishment figures deeper within the FBI.

Sources said a plan is being formulated to delay the new FBI director’s entry into the agency for three to four months.

The Washington Times notes that this despicable scheme has risks, given Trump’s righteous hostility toward the FBI, but Wray remains undeterred. And Wray might get away with it.

If Wray succeeds, Patel will likely have trouble running the FBI effectively, as Wray’s deep state goons constantly leak and defy orders without repercussions. This would be great news for dangerous criminals and awful news for law-abiding Americans.

If Trump cannot stop Wray’s nefarious plan alone, the task will fall to Congress. Given how many RINOS currently hold office in the House and Senate, can we really trust our national legislators to stand up to Deep State shenanigans like this and ensure a disruptor like Patel can clean house?

