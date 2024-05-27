Donald Trump Is a Big Hit at NASCAR

NASCAR loves Donald Trump. When he flew over the Coca Cola 600, the crowd went wild. The former president is the blue collar billionaire. All the media can talk about is some people booed him at the Libertarian Convention, and they will never mention the greeting he received at NASCAR. The establishment will rehab the corrupt Biden family and try to make them into something they’re not, but they won’t show the real Donald Trump. They want everyone to hate him.

If he visits a fire department or a police precinct, he’s welcomed as a hero. The Democrat Party no longer represents the common man; he does.

Donald Trump has arrived. pic.twitter.com/MWQnflLfVu — Charlotte Motor Speedway (@CLTMotorSpdwy) May 26, 2024

LISTEN: Trump flies over the Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte, NC and causes the the crowd to go CRAZY pic.twitter.com/sAhh7sGRna — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 26, 2024

Donald Trump at the Charlotte Motor Speedway pic.twitter.com/XvmeCr1XHv — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 26, 2024

Donald Trump is pretty popular with NASCAR drivers at the Coca Cola 600 pic.twitter.com/3LMYYUN2Zb — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 26, 2024

The side of Trump the media will never show you pic.twitter.com/YlbfM0atsT — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 25, 2024

