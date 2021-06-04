Donald Trump issues 2 statements about FB’s 2 year ban



















Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg disgracefully banned Donald Trump for two years. At the end of the two years, FB will decide if Donald Trump is still too “dangerous” to post on the Zuckerberg platform.

This is the platform that hosts people like Ayatollah Khomenei and President Xi without any censorship whatsoever.

The entire arrogant statement by Zuckerberg is outrageous. It’s disgraceful that these petty tyrants can censor and shut down a president.

President Trump tweeted twice. In the first statement, he wrote, “Facebook’s ruling is an insult to the record-setting 75M people, plus many others, who voted for us in the 2020 Rigged Presidential Election. They shouldn’t be allowed to get away with this censoring and silencing, and ultimately, we will win. Our country can’t take this abuse anymore!”

In the second statement, he wrote, “Next time I’m in the White House, there will be no more dinners, at his request, with Mark Zuckerberg and his wife. It will be all business!”

Zuckerberg said he believed in free speech and we all joined his platform. He made a lot of money off us and then when he was done with us, he started censoring and canceling us.

Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America pic.twitter.com/qR2Bg3fn6N — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) June 4, 2021

