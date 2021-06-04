Trump banned funding to the Wuhan Lab, 4 months later Fauci doubled it



















On May 1, 2020, Donald Trump ordered the National Institutes of Health to cut all funding going to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, the likely origin of Covid-19.

The United States should not be funding dangerous virus experimentation with the CCP in unsecured laboratories. They use Level 2 security which is what the U.S. requires in a dentist’s office.

As it happens, the NIH wasn’t directly funding the lab. Instead, they were funding researchers who worked at and with the lab, along with a sub-grant to EcoHealth Alliance.

NIH laundered the money through EcoHealth Alliance. The NIH gave the funding to EcoHealth, which in turn gave it to the Wuhan Lab. This did allow Anthony Fauci to distance himself from the research. He can now pretend he knows nothing.

Trump’s Presidential Order was clear. No funding was to go to the Wuhan Lab. Trump identified that 3.7 Million was being given to the lab through EcoHealth and he ordered an immediate halt to it on April 17, 2020.

The very next day after Trump issued his order, EcoHealth President Peter Daszak sent Anthony Fauci an email “thanking” him for defending the Wuhan Lab against the claims that they were responsible for leaking or releasing the virus.

Four months later, Fauci not only restored EcoHealth’s funding but also doubled it. Instead of the 3.7 million they had been getting, Fauci upped it to 7.5 million so they could keep studying coronavirus samples.

Anthony Fauci also appeared to have perjured himself, lying to Congress by saying that masks protect healthy wearers and that Americans with the antibodies need to continue wearing masks while he was saying the opposite in his private emails.

Additionally, Fauci perjured himself multiple times when he claimed that the United States was not funding the gain of function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. We know this was a lie because Fauci was emailing colleagues about the research the U.S. was funding and specifically referred to it as “gain of function.”

We know that Anthony Fauci received data supporting the efficacy of Hydroxychloroquine as a lifesaving treatment for the virus. Instead, Fauci came out hard against the drug.

A newly released study confirms what we already suspected: a high-dose treatment of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin was seen to improve survival odds by 200% for covid patients on ventilators. How many Americans died because Fauci came out against Hydroxychloroquine, simply because he didn’t want it to work for some reason? We leave the speculation to you.

Anthony Fauci also received a number of emails from colleagues warning him that Covid-19 was engineered and was released/leaked from the Wuhan Lab.

Yet, on April 17, 2020, he claimed there was basically no way the virus was man-made and it likely went from animal to human. There had been no investigation and all the evidence pointed to the opposite conclusion.

When White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked about Fauci’s emails, she said she wasn’t going to re-litigate 17-month-old emails and that Fauci was an invaluable asset to the Biden administration.

Sick.

