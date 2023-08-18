Donald Trump Makes a Decision About the Debate

Donald Trump will not attend the first GOP debate on Fox News, which should not surprise anyone. Instead, he plans to do a sit-down interview with Tucker Carlson.

Trump’s poll numbers in the primary exceed everyone running, and he sees no value in showing up for the debate. He probably sees no value in showing up for Fox News either.

2024 National Republican Primary • Trump — 58% (+45)

• DeSantis — 13%

• Ramaswamy — 7%

• Pence — 4%

• Christie — 4%

• Scott — 4%

• Haley — 3%@AmericanPulseUS | 821 LV | 08/15-16https://t.co/WK70JFJh4m pic.twitter.com/64WQWRd4zD — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) August 18, 2023

Fox News won’t be happy. The ratings will likely go to Tucker, the host they fired.

“As everyone is aware, my Poll numbers, over a “wonderful” field of Republican candidates, are extraordinary. In fact, I am leading the runner up, whoever that may now be, by more than 50 Points. Reagan didn’t do it, and neither did others. People know my Record, one of the BEST EVER, so why would I Debate? I’M YOUR MAN,” Trump said.

BREAKING: Donald Trump will skip the Fox News debate and do an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson instead. At this point, will anyone actually be watching the GOP debate? 😂 Carlson, who was fired by Fox News, appears to be stealing the show from his former… pic.twitter.com/JpkSAR1Wjy — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 18, 2023

