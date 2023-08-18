F-16s to Ukraine Bring Us Closer to WWIII

There is opinion in this article.

The Biden administration approved the transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine as soon as pilots are trained on the American aircraft in Denmark, the Netherlands, and nine other countries.

If you didn’t think we were at war with Russia, you should be convinced now. Biden is taking us to war without Congress or the populace agreeing to it. The United States is run by Alphabet agencies, Marxists in and out of the Oval Office, and an imbecile President.

According to a Reuters report, the U.S. has officially approved sending the F-16s to Ukraine as soon as the pilots are trained.

“I am writing to express the United States’ full support for both the transfer of F-16 fighter aircraft to Ukraine and for the training of Ukrainian pilots by qualified F-16 instructors,” Biden’s Secretary of State Blinken said in a letter to the two nations.

Last month, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned the U.S. that the Kremlin would deem providing F-16s to the Ukrainian military a nuclear threat.

“During the hostilities, our military won’t check whether each specific aircraft of the specified type is equipped for the delivery of nuclear weapons or not,” Lavrov said.

“The very fact of the appearance of such systems in the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be considered by us as a threat from the West in the nuclear sphere.”

We must keep in mind that one of the modifications of the F-16 can ‘accommodate‘ nuclear weapons,” Lavrov said in a speech at a military base in Dushanbe in Tajikistan, according to a transcript on the ministry’s website.

“If they do not understand this, then they are worthless as military strategists and planners.”

The transfer of F-16 jets to Ukraine would raise the question of NATO’s role in the conflict and would not undermine Russia’s military goals, senior Russian diplomats said in May.

Trump: “We’re going to end up in World War III which is going to be a nuclear war. [Biden] doesn’t understand what MAGA means…” pic.twitter.com/wy349NS1w2 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 17, 2023

