Donald Trump Responds to Biden Leaving the Race

“Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President and is certainly not fit to serve – And never was!” Trump wrote on TruthSocial.

“He only attained the position of President by lies, Fake News, and not leaving his Basement.

“All those around him, including his Doctor and the Media, knew that he wasn’t capable of being President, and he wasn’t – And now, look what he’s done to our Country, with millions of people coming across our Border, totally unchecked and unvetted, many from prisons, mental institutions, and record numbers of terrorists.

“We will suffer greatly because of his presidency, but we will remedy the damage he has done very quickly. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

As Robert Hur explained, if Biden is not fit to be tried for crimes and if he’s not fit to run, he is also not fit to serve out the next four months!

He must leave now. Democrats want to keep this man in office for four more months. Our problem isn’t Joe Biden, it’s the Democrat Party.