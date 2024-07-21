After Democrats Staged a Coup of an Unfit President, GOP Demands He Leave Now

M DOWLING
After staging an undemocratic coup before our very eyes, Joe Biden left the race and endorsed the border czar to take his place.

Let’s not allow Democrats to talk about democracy any longer. They staged an insurrection. As one person noted on X, “Every Democrat Voter needs to carefully examine what just happened. The DNC just subverted the will of the people… YOU elected Biden in the Primary Election. Now you will be left with someone nobody voted for, that they will install. Your party has gone full blown communist.”

As Eric Schmitt said, “The Democrats have obliterated every “democratic norm” because Trump.”

In his place, a DEI far-left border czar. That should tell you all you need to know.

If he is unfit to run for president, he is unfit to serve the next four months. Many, and I mean many, Republicans demand he resign immediately.

He is not fit for office, and he must go.

He shouldn’t do one more day.


