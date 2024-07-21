After Democrats Staged a Coup of an Unfit President, GOP Demands He Leave Now

After staging an undemocratic coup before our very eyes, Joe Biden left the race and endorsed the border czar to take his place.

Let’s not allow Democrats to talk about democracy any longer. They staged an insurrection. As one person noted on X, “Every Democrat Voter needs to carefully examine what just happened. The DNC just subverted the will of the people… YOU elected Biden in the Primary Election. Now you will be left with someone nobody voted for, that they will install. Your party has gone full blown communist.”

They overthrew their democracy. Never forget J21. — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) July 21, 2024

As Eric Schmitt said, “The Democrats have obliterated every “democratic norm” because Trump.”

In his place, a DEI far-left border czar. That should tell you all you need to know.

Just to be clear…this is who Biden endorsed as the next presidential nominee. pic.twitter.com/PdcHOUX8Lw — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) July 21, 2024

If he is unfit to run for president, he is unfit to serve the next four months. Many, and I mean many, Republicans demand he resign immediately.

Doesn’t have the mental acuity or cognitive ability to run a political campaign but can serve for 6 more months as president? He should resign. https://t.co/McOWKGUVZA — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) July 21, 2024

He is not fit for office, and he must go.

Biden admits he is not fit for office. Dems pushed him off the ticket in an attempt to replace him with someone better. It doesn’t matter who runs, the liberal agenda has been disastrous for America! President Trump is the only leader who can Make America Great Once Again! — Dr. Neal Dunn (@DrNealDunnFL2) July 21, 2024

Joe Biden is too weak and feeble to be prosecuted. He is too weak and feeble to campaign. How is he strong enough to continue serving as Commander in Chief of the strongest nation in the world? Joe Biden ought to step down. — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) July 21, 2024

He shouldn’t do one more day.

If Biden doesn’t think he’s capable of serving as Commander in Chief for another 4 years, what reason do we have to believe he can do the job for the next 4 months? Who is in charge? — Rep. Pat Fallon (@RepPatFallon) July 21, 2024

Not fit to run for president, not fit to serve as president. Biden should resign immediately. — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) July 21, 2024

Joe Biden should resign. If he’s not capable of being a candidate after he won the primary he’s not capable of being President. https://t.co/pb7LTFFxpd — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) July 21, 2024

If Crooked Joe Biden isn’t mentally capable to run for re-election, he is not mentally capable to finish out his term. He must resign immediately or we must impeach him. — Jim Banks (@Jim_Banks) July 21, 2024

If Joe Biden is too weak to stay in the race for the presidency, he should RESIGN as our Commander-in-Chief immediately. — Marsha Blackburn (@VoteMarsha) July 21, 2024

Joe Biden has admitted what Americans have known for years: he is not fit to be President of the United States. We need a Commander in Chief who can handle domestic & global adversity, not a puppet of far-left advisors. America needs President Trump back in the White House. — Rep. Carol Miller (@RepCarolMiller) July 21, 2024

Democrat party bosses just proved that they have absolutely no respect for their own voters. After lecturing others about democracy, they just forced Joe Biden off the ticket—trashing the primary choice of 14 million of their own voters. For years, Democrats and their partners… — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) July 21, 2024

At this unprecedented juncture in American history, we must be clear about what just happened. The Democrat Party forced the Democrat nominee off the ballot, just over 100 days before the election. Having invalidated the votes of more than 14 million Americans who selected Joe… — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) July 21, 2024