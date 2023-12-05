Donald Trump Responds to “Crazy Liz Cheney”

Liz Cheney is out on the media circuit telling left-wing outlets that if Trump is back in office, he will never leave. “A vote for Donald Trump may mean the last election that you ever get to vote in,” Cheney said. “People have to recognize that a vote for Donald Trump is a vote against the Constitution,” Cheney said on Today.

That’s the opposite of the truth. Biden is creating a dictatorship.

Cheney is hawking her book with the pompous name Oath and Honor.

Donald Trump responded to her demagoguery by calling her “crazy,” which is probably true.

“Crazy Liz Cheney, who suffers from Trump Derangement Syndrome at a level rarely seen before,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, “writes in her boring new book that Kevin McCarthy said he came to Mar-a-Lago after the RIGGED election because ‘the former president was depressed and not eating.’ That statement is not true. I was not depressed, I was ANGRY, and it was not that I was not eating; it was that I was eating too much,” Trump said.

“But that’s not why Kevin McCarthy was there,” he continued. “He was at Mar-a-Lago to get my support and to bring the Republican Party together – Only good intentions. Liz Cheney, on the other hand, went on to lose her seat in Congress by the largest margin for a sitting Congressperson in the history of the U.S. She then worked with others on the J6 Committee to delete and destroy the evidence and findings of the committee.”

Cheney is a proven liar.

Trump offers an abbreviated review of Liz Cheney’s new book. pic.twitter.com/NHfxzTuASD — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) December 4, 2023

Cheney is pushing for Democrats to take the House and the presidency. Her motives, whatever they are, seem deranged.

Lindsey Graham is wrong a lot, but not on this:

Don’t even care for @LindseyGrahamSC… but he is right about Liz Cheney, the Biden Presidency and President Trump. The US is on fire. And we need Trump to come and put the fire out. I truly believe we are one presidency away from total Communism. #Trump2024TheOnlyChoice pic.twitter.com/qFZ2iVvfBl — Sue Knows Best (@sues86453) December 4, 2023

Related