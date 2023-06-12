Donald Trump Rocks the House

The funniest thing is so many people pretending to be deeply invested in defending the sacrosanct nature of National Security Documents, which couldn’t be a bigger crock of shit. ~ Michael Tracey

Former President Donald Trump addressed the Georgia Republican convention on Saturday, comparing the Biden DOJ indictment to Stalin’s Soviet Union.

“This baseless indictment of me by the Biden Administration’s weaponized department of injustice will go down as among the most horrific abuses of power in the history of our country,” Trump said. “Many people have said that; Democrats have even said it.”

“This vicious persecution is a travesty of justice. You’re watching Joe Biden – when you think of it, Biden is trying to jail his leading political opponent, an opponent that’s beating him by a lot in the polls,” he continued. “Just like they do in Stalinist Russia or Communist China; no different.”

Former President Trump speaks for the first time since his indictment: “Biden is trying to jail his leading political opponent…just like they do in Stalinist Russia.” pic.twitter.com/0DgsSGMjoU — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 10, 2023

Why is it that the only thing Trump is ever “held accountable” for is violating the fake, made-up, self-serving strictures of the security state bureaucracy. ~ Michael Tracey

“At the end of the day, either the communists win and destroy America, or we destroy the communists. Because that’s what they are,” Trump declared.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “At the end of the day, either the communists win and destroy America or we destroy the communists.” pic.twitter.com/EcBZ8MRpS4 — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) June 10, 2023

“I didn’t need this; I had a great life,” he said sarcastically, drawing laughs. “People said, ‘Would you do it again,’ well, the answer is yes because we’re going to make America great again.”

TRUMP: “I will never yield…I will never be deterred. I will never stop fighting for you.” pic.twitter.com/jpea2vziYz — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) June 10, 2023

If Trump wouldn’t have been charged if he’d just returned the documents when requested by NARA, that would have to mean it wasn’t inherently illegal for him to possess the documents. ~ Michael Tracey

Excerpts of the former President’s speech via Laura Loomer.

“Together, we stand up to the globalists. We stand up to the Marxists. We stand up to the RINOs, Communists, and environmental extremists. We stand up to the Open Borders fanatics, the Radical Left Democrats, their lawless partisan prosecutors, and the Fake News media.”

“On November 5th, 2024, we are going to stand up to the corrupt political establishment, we are going to evict a totally corrupt Joe Biden from the White House, and we are going to FINISH what we started!”

“In the end, they’re not coming after ME; they’re coming after YOU—and I’m just standing in their way.”

“We now have two standards of justice in our country. The Democrat Communists want to jail their opponents while they protect the murderers who prowl our cities day and night and other brazen criminals.”

“It’s no coincidence they indicted me the VERY SAME DAY it was revealed that the FBI hid explosive evidence that Joe Biden took a $5 million illegal bribe from Ukraine.”

“Either we have a Deep State, or we have a Democracy…Either the Deep State destroys America, or WE destroy the Deep State.”

“We delivered the largest tax cuts and regulatory cuts on record, and we built the greatest economy in the history of the world. We achieved energy independence and energy dominance for the first time in 60 years, and gas prices were at $1.87 a gallon.”

“We created the most secure border in U.S. history, built hundreds of miles of border wall, got Mexico to give us 28,000 soldiers free of charge, negotiated “Remain in Mexico,” implemented rapid deportations with Title 42, and finally terminated Catch-and-Release.”

“Before I even arrive at the Oval Office, shortly after I win the presidency, I will have the horrible war between Russia and Ukraine settled. It will be done within 24 hours. I am the only candidate who can make this promise: I will prevent World War Three. Without me, it will happen.”

“To save our economy from Joe Biden’s inflation catastrophe and economic disaster, I will deliver tax cuts, energy price cuts, and interest rate cuts the likes of which you have never seen before.”

“I will revoke China’s Most Favored Nation trade status. I will gain total independence from China. And I will hold the Chinese Communist Party accountable for unleashing the China Virus upon the world.”

“I will immediately sign a new executive order to cut federal funding for any school pushing Critical Race Theory, transgender insanity, and other inappropriate racial, sexual, or political content on our children.”

“If you took the five worst presidents in the history of the United States and added them up, they would not have done near the destruction to our country as Joe Biden and the Biden administration have done.”

It’s just stated as fact that Trump was “not authorized” to possess materials he alone had the authority to authorize possession of. Couldn’t authorize himself to possess materials in his own personal authority? A contested political claim, dressed up as an objective fact claim pic.twitter.com/7Q2NX7YUJ4 — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) June 9, 2023

Prior to last year, former presidents were assumed to have “a high degree of discretion” over compliance with the Presidential Records Act. This isn’t about Trump being “above the law,” it’s about repeatedly inventing new legal theories specifically to criminalize Trump’s conduct pic.twitter.com/GXzY3PFAUe — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) June 9, 2023

What Donald Trump probably said is find legal means, not mislead.

"Legal experts said the evidence appears to show that Trump was aware he had documents in his possession that were subject to a subpoena but refused to turn them over and encouraged his lawyers to mislead the FBI." "But Her Emails"…..Right?https://t.co/dbMWkVhYWJ — Andrew Wilkow (@WilkowMajority) June 11, 2023

Related