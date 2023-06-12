American ISIS Removed Another Revolutionary War Hero

Philip John Schuyler was an American general in the Revolutionary War and a United States Senator from New York. He was born in Albany. Schuyler fought bravely in the Revolutionary War and the French and Indian Wars. He was the father-in-law of Alexander Hamilton.

American ISIS – Democrats – took the beautiful historic statue down and dragged it off.

Three years ago, Mayor Kathy Sheehan said the statue of Gen. Phillip Schuyler in front of City Hall was a painful reminder to black residents of the legacy of enslavement. She said it needed to be removed “as soon as possible.”

The only people who are upset are the violent communists of Black Lives Matter – and other Democrats, of course, for political reasons.

She commissioned an engineering study to remove it.

Democrats are a threat to democracy.

Sheehan removed the statue using George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and communist racial justice as excuses.

Schuyler allegedly owned slaves, as did many people worldwide in those times.

Breaking – statue of Gen Philip Schuyler removed from outside Albany City Hall and driven away to be put into storage @WNYT pic.twitter.com/AXqZBYcpCY — Subrina Dhammi (@SubrinaDhammi) June 10, 2023

Related