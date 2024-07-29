Donald Trump Said We Don’t Have to Vote Anymore

The legacy media is spreading alarm over an innocent comment Donald Trump made, half-joking as he tried to encourage reluctant Christians to get out and vote. No one in the audience took it the way the media and the dishonest Harris campaign did. Harris’s campaign said he’s trying to upend democracy. This is after Democrats ignored the vote of 14 million Democrats and installed Kamala Harris as the presidential candidate.

Donald Trump told a crowd of supporters that they won’t “have to vote again” if they return him to the presidency in November’s election.

“Christians, get out and vote! Just this time – you won’t have to do it anymore,” the Republican former president said on Friday night at a rally hosted in West Palm Beach, Florida, by the far-right Christian advocacy group Turning Point Action.

“You know what? It’ll be fixed! It’ll be fine. You won’t have to vote any more, my beautiful Christians,” he said with a slight shake of his head and his right hand pressed against the left side of his chest.

He added: “I love you. Get out – you gotta get out and vote. In four years, you don’t have to vote again. We’ll have it fixed so good, you’re not gonna have to vote.”

THE RESPONSE FROM THE MANIPULATING MEDIA

The response to the former president’s comments was dishonest and manipulative, as usual. Kamala Harris’ campaign immediately characterized the speech as “a vow to end democracy.

CBS News said. “On social media, there were some calls of alarm in response to Trump’s comments, expressing concern that they alluded to authoritarianism and could be interpreted as an indication that he would not leave office if he wins the election.”

“Democracy is in danger. This is not a drill,” posted Allison Gill, who co-hosts the podcast “Jack,” along with an image displaying Trump’s message to Christians.

He didn’t say you won’t be able to vote. He’s just trying to get his reluctant supporters out to vote. Many Christians don’t vote. They leave it to God to decide. He’s pleading with supporters who don’t vote to just come out for him once.

He made his statement tongue-in-cheek, encouraging them to vote so he could fix things, and they wouldn’t have to vote again.

Watch:

Trump: You have to get out and vote. You won’t have to do it anymore. Four years, it will be fixed, it will be fine. You won’t have to vote anymore.. In four years, you won’t have to vote again. pic.twitter.com/DBGcBr3Wht — Acyn (@Acyn) July 27, 2024