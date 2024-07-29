Botoxed Jill Says the Olympic Opening Ceremony Was “Spectacular”

Jill Biden loved the perverse opening ceremony for the Olympic games.

EdD Biden led the U.S. delegation to the Olympics and called the opening ceremony “spectacular.”

Biden remarked that the U.S. would have to work hard to top Paris’ opening ceremony when the games are held in Los Angeles in 2028.

“So, last night, it was just spectacular,” Biden said in a statement. “The rain did not dampen our spirits…. Every step of the way, I was thinking to myself, oh my god, oh my god. How are we going to top this?”

She’s a vile, mousy little thing.

Jill Biden is a disgrace and embarrassment to America and our Christian values. WHO else will be glad when she’s gone? pic.twitter.com/9vcDhNLmNH — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) July 28, 2024