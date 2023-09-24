Donald Trump Takes 10-Point Lead Over Joe Biden, BUT…

The Washington Post and ABC News Poll has Donald Trump up 10 points over Joe Biden; 52% said they would vote for Donald Trump and 42% said they’d vote for Joe Biden. Unsurprisingly, people are dissatisfied by more than Biden’s age.

The poll still has 41% approving of his job performance and 56% disapproving. Only 23% of Americans approve of his handling of the border. Who are these people who approve, and what are they smoking?

Republicans should be screaming about illegal immigration. It’s unpopular with all sectors. They have one opportunity to stop it – deny funding. It doesn’t look like the House will do it.

In the NBC poll, Biden’s approval among Blacks is down 17%, but that doesn’t mean they’ll vote Republican. They won’t. Support among Hispanics is down by double digits.

While Donald Trump has better poll numbers than Biden, Democrats plan to put him in prison, and we still have early voting, mail-in balloting, and ballot harvesting. Rasmussen reported that a Zuckerberg-paid operative decided which votes would be counted in Green Bay, Wisconsin. We still have Zuckerbucks and Sorosbucks. That sort of thing has to be addressed also.

I think we’re being set up so they can ditch Biden. Sorry not to be more positive.

We also have the possibility of Joe Biden bowing out at the last minute and Democrats flying in someone else.

New poll from ABC/WaPo: Biden’s WORST issue is immigration. House has one shot — ONE — to crush Biden on border & stop the mass resettlement of illegals. Deny ALL funding for releases and resettlement. Dollars for detention and deportation ONLY. This is the brightest red line. pic.twitter.com/55sm4FaU6g — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) September 24, 2023

BREAKING: New Washington Post/ABC Poll shows Donald Trump leading Joe Biden by 10 POINTS. Trump – 52%

Biden – 42% pic.twitter.com/tRi9dy2tRZ — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 24, 2023

MEET THE PRESS “60% of Democratic primary voters say they want options other than Biden in 2024 in the latest NBC News national poll. This is not a normal number for an incumbent” pic.twitter.com/dgXXzQ9jKv — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 24, 2023

NBC NEWS POLL: Biden Approval Rating Hits an All-time Low. Approve 41% [-2]

Disapprove 56% [+3] The Economy 37% [-1]

Approve 59% [+1] [Change vs June] NBC News | 1,000 RV | 9/15-19https://t.co/3ZJs9oEvMS pic.twitter.com/tuiJOcflli — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) September 24, 2023

Related